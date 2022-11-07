9 best slow cookers to make cooking so much easier - and save you money

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Did you know using more energy efficient appliances to cook can save you hundreds per year? Enter our edit of the best slow cookers you can buy online – and that will save you money.

While slow cookers have long been a staple in many kitchens, they've become increasingly popular across generations, from grandparents to students, especially as we all try to tighten our budgets in the face of the energy crisis.

One way to lessen your energy consumption is to swap using your electric cookers – which, according to a study by Iceland and Utilita, cost households an average of about £316.54 per year – in favour of a slow cooker.

A slow cooker’s cost averages less than £60 annually – that’s just around 16p per day – so the savings will help the kitchen gadget pay for itself!

What size slow cooker do I need?

For individuals or couples - or if you have a very small kitchen - a small slow cooker with a capacity of 1.5-3L will do the trick.

If you’re serving up to four people, you’ll want to buy a slow cooker that’s around 3.5-5L.

If you have a larger household or family of five and up, or like to batch cook, you’ll need a large slow cooker - we don’t recommend going any smaller than about 6L.

Whether you’re looking for a large crock pot or small slow cooker, we’ve rounded up the best slow cookers you can shop online.

Best Amazon slow cookers

If you're a fan of Amazon, these are the best slow cookers to shop now...

MORPHY RICHARDS

Morphy Richards Ceramic Slow Cooker, was £53.99 now £29.41, Amazon

Capacity: 3.5L

Rating: 4.7 stars of 5

Top review: “Love it.”

“I use this slow cooker every week & love the fact that it is cost saving & energy efficient. I'm experimenting with all sorts of recipes as there are so many ideas on social media that are tried & tested. If you want to save money & enjoy healthy meals, get one of these.”

INSTANT POT

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 10-in-1, was £129.99 now £120, Amazon

Capacity: 5.7L

Rating: 4.7 stars of 5

Top review: "Wow - easy to use, makes great food, easy to clean."

“We replaced a non-brand slow cooker that we used to death. This isn’t much more expensive but it is in a different league of ease of use and quality of outcome… The way it opens and the serving pot comes out is a godsend after heavy crockpots and it is really easy to clean.”

RUSSELL HOBBS

Russell Hobbs Chalkboard Slow Cooker, £37.95, Amazon

Capacity: 3.5 L

Rating: 4.7 stars of 5

Top review: “Great for students.”

“I’m a student and this is ideal - two settings for high and low and the chalkboard makes it so easy to remember what time to set it on/off. Easy to clean and great size.”

Best small slow cookers

If you're looking for a slow cooker for one or two people, or for a very small kitchen, these are the best options for you...

LAKELAND

1.5L Slow Cooker, £34.99, Lakeland

Capacity: 1.5L

Rating: 4.5 stars of 5

Top review: "A little gem."

“This is such a useful little slow cooker for one or two people and takes up so little room. It makes the most delicious slow cooked pork belly slices and casseroles.”

TESCO

3L Slow Cooker, £17.50, Tesco

Capacity: 3L

Rating: 4.7 stars of 5

Top review: "Amazing value for money!! Highly recommend"

“Would recommend people to buy this slow cooker as it's great Value for money, does not take up a lot of space. Heats up very quickly and cooks items perfectly. The slow cooker I originally got delivered had a bash on the side, a quick call to customer services and I had a replacement at my door within 20mins.... amazing customer service.”

Best large slow cookers

Have a big household or love to batch cook? Have a look at the best large slow cookers, from Crock Pot to Ninja, starting at 6L.

CROCK POT

Manual Crock-Pot was £189 now £114.31, Amazon

Capacity: 6.6L

Rating 4.7 stars of 5

Top review: “Great product."

"This is exactly as it was described. It’s an outstanding slow cooker with a huge capacity. It’s easy to clean and easy to use. I recommend buying it.”

DAEWOO

Daewoo Slow Cooker, £29.99, Iceland

Capacity: 6.5L

Rating: 5 stars of 5

Top review: “Excellent value for money”

“It’s massive and very good quality, would highly recommend.”

NINJA

Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker, was £279.99 now £249.99, Ninja

Capacity: 7.5L

Rating: 4.7 stars of 5

Top review: "Best buy I’ve made in ages."

"This is a wonderful machine, I can can cook so much I haven’t needed to use my oven since buying it, it’s saved so much electricity."

MORPHY RICHARDS

Sear & Stew Hinged Lid Slow Cooker, £69.99, Morphy Richards

Rating: 4.9 stars of 5

Capacity: 6.5L

Top review: “Cooking made simple.”

“Decided to upgrade to a new slow cook pot. Bought the bigger size so I could cook 2 meals and freeze one. So much easier being able to brown the meat in the slow cooker dish. Much easier to wash than my old one and the food didn’t stick. Really pleased.”

