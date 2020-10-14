Britain's favourite desserts revealed – and lots of them are royal The royals are in good company when it comes to their dessert choices...

Profiteroles, brownies, mince pies – the list goes on and on when it comes to the dessert options available. But which is your favourite?

To mark National Dessert Day, which falls on 14 October, we take a look at Britain's most loved desserts to inspire your evening meal.

And since many of the royal family's favourite sweet treats top the list, we wonder if the Queen, Princess Diana and more royals will be tucking into one of these indulgent cakes tonight…

According to dessert experts at Jackandbeyond.com, who surveyed 1,788 Brits, the nation's best desserts include sticky toffee pudding, profiteroles, red velvet cake and tiramisu - the first of which is loved by both Kate Middleton and the Queen!

Former royal chef Darren McGrady, who served sticky toffee pudding with added chocolate chunks, said: "The Queen loved this at Sandringham Palace when it was really cold outside, when she was at Balmoral Castle, and the rest of the royal family did too." They're in good company since the rest of the country agrees!

Jackandbeyond.com research unveiled the best British desserts

Victoria sponge, brownies and swiss roll also ranked highly among the public, all placing in the 'top' or 'good' tiers.

Despite being a British classic, Princess Diana's choice of dessert, bread and butter pudding, surprisingly only made it into the mid-tier – alongside one of the monarch's go-to desserts, chocolate mousse.

One of the monarch's favourite desserts, chocolate mousse, only ranked in the mid tier

"Bread and butter pudding was Princess Diana’s all-time favourite pudding," Darren wrote in the Daily Mail. "She used to come into the kitchen at Sandringham for seconds after lunch when I was cooking for the Queen."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding cake flavour was an unpopular choice

So what sweet treats come in last? Several more traditional British dishes feature on the lower ranks, including Eton mess and English trifle, but those ranked on the worst tier were themed around the festive period.

Christmas pudding and mince pies are apparently not enjoyed by Brits, and neither is fruit cake – the flavour Kate and William and Lady Gabriella Windsor chose on their wedding days.

