How to throw a virtual Halloween party with friends Try these 5 spine-chilling ideas

Halloween 2020 will certainly be different to our normal spooky celebrations on October 31st, with COVID-19 regulations preventing friends from mixing indoors. However, the freaky fun can still continue thanks to online video chat services like newly launched Messenger Rooms from Facebook.

The app has some super-cool Halloween functions to use in your virtual party. We may not be physically in the same room as our friends but we can be spiritually (how apt), thanks to all this nifty tech.

Want some pointers on how to throw a spine-chilling virtual Halloween party? Then read on… if you dare.

MORE: How to make a pumpkin spice latte at home for Halloween

Loading the player...

WATCH: How to create a cat makeup look

MORE: 6 Halloween make-up tutorials to inspire you this spooky season

Your virtual costume

Just like our work outfits on Zoom calls, you'll only need to get into Halloween character from the waist up. Think terrifying vampire with PJs and slippers.

Spooky makeup is the main focus point and seeing as you don't actually have to go out in public, you can be as wacky as you want. Even better, applying your Halloween make-up can be one of the party activities.

Create your own virtual makeup

Messenger now has a cool Watch Together function where you can follow online makeup tutorials with your friends in real-time on a dual-screen.

If you really can't be bothered, you could always use the app's creepy AR filters which includes headless waiters, aliens and crazy scientists. So fun!

MORE: 3 spook-tacular recipes to make at home with the kids this Halloween

Prepare some spooky snacks

Seeing as 'in, in' has replaced 'out, out', preparing inventive food and drink has become one of our major hobbies. Create some creepy-looking snacks in advance or even do a live Halloween cookalong with your friends at the same time. The most impressive final product wins a bottle of wine?

We're obsessed with this gruesome drink from The Cocktail Delivery Company!

The Transfusion looks like a real bag of blood and is created using pomegranate, elderflower, lemon, mint and cranberry. You can request vodka, gin or tequila be added or the non-alcoholic Seedlip Garden. It's available to order between 23 October and 6 November.

The Transfusion cocktail, £22.49 for four serves, The Cocktail Delivery Company

Tour a haunted house… from your lounge

We like this idea because actually going to a haunted house is way too scary in real life. Messenger has created a virtual house called 'Dr. Madhaus' Halloween Mansion' with spooky experiences and haunted rooms to explore.

It's got immersive 360-degree backgrounds and AR filters to make it all seem true to life (hides behind sofa). Take a tour if you're brave enough.

Messenger's new haunted house!

Play gory games

Who says you need to be there in person to play a creepy game?

There are so many fun ideas to try: apple bobbing, where everyone has their own bucket of apples in water; group pumpkin carving during the video call; Halloween charades (that's got to be hilarious acting out horror film names); or what about good old ghost story sharing?

Watch a scary movie together

This is such a simple idea but a cracker. Get your friends on video chat at the same time and everyone puts on the same scary movie. You could turn it into a game to see who screams first then have a forfeit like drink a Halloween–themed shot or eat some gross-looking snack you've prepared.