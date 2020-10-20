6 Halloween make-up tutorials to inspire you this spooky season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Halloween might look a little different this year but it's far from cancelled! Whether you're dressing up as a zombie or going as a skeleton, your make-up is just as important as your costume for the full spooky effect. We're taking a look at the top Halloween beauty tutorials that are guaranteed to have you turning heads whatever your plans!

Get inspired with these Halloween makeup ideas...

1. Glittery skull

HELLO! beauty influencer Alex Light joined gogetglitter.com – a company specialising in face and body art – to create this gorgeous glittery look. Extremely Instagrammable, get Halloween ready in just 45 minutes.

VIDEO: HELLO! Beauty Influencer Alex Light gets a glittery halloween makeover courtesy of Go Get Glitter

2. Cat

With just some black liner, trusty glitter, and the Urban Decay Naked Honey palette, you can create a fabulous look from scratch. HELLO!'s Francesca underwent a makeover at Urban Decay, and the results are incredible!

VIDEO: Watch HELLO!'s Francesca get a feline makeover

3. 'The Beautiful Death' skeleton

Inspired by the Mexican Day of the Dead sugar skulls, Michelle Phan's tutorial has already garnered millions of views thanks to its original and colourful take on traditional skeleton costumes. "This is, La Bella Muerte… The Beautiful Death," she explains.

Tutorial: Michelle Phan

4. Emily from The Corpse Bride

Pay tribute to this Tim Burton Halloween classic thanks to this handy tutorial which has a handy step-by-step guide with everything from details on how to recreate the cartoon-esque look as well as how to apply the blue wig to complete your look without undoing all of your hard work.

Tutorial: dope2111

5. Bride of Frankenstein

Make quite the entrance with this Bride of Frankenstein make-up look. An extra bonus? It's mostly created with eyeliner pencils, foundation and lipstick, so you'll be able to use all the products even once Halloween is over.

Tutorial: Desi Perkins

6. Zombie

If you're thinking of going as a zombie this Halloween you'll definitely want to check out this striking tutorial inspired by The Walking Dead. The step-by-step transformation is sure to have you winning prizes for the scariest make-up…

Tutorial: Julia Graf

