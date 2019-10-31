Sink your teeth into these savoury vampire pumpkin muffins - the PERFECT bite for Halloween You can also swap the pumpkin for butternut squash

So the Halloween celebrations are over and it seems that you have a million pumpkins lying around the house, sound familiar? No one wants rotting pumpkins lying around and there's no need for them to be when they can be transformed into something as delicious as these savoury pumpkin muffins! These yummy savoury muffins from Lyles are the perfect bite before and after Halloween.

VAMPIRE’S PUMPKIN MUFFINS

Makes 10, Preparation time: 20 minutes, Cooking time: 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

300g prepared pumpkin or butternut squash, chopped

100ml vegetable oil

1 large egg

240ml milk

1 tsp Lyle’s Golden Syrup

1 tsp Lyle’s Black Treacle

250g plain flour

1/2 tsp salt

1 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp dried Italian mixed herbs

100g finely grated Cheddar cheese

To decorate:

10 cherry tomatoes, halved

100g mozzarella cheese

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 190°C/fan oven 170°C/ Gas Mark 5. Put 10 paper muffin cases into a muffin tin.

Step 2

Cook the pumpkin or butternut squash in lightly salted boiling water until tender, about 10-12 minutes. Drain thoroughly and puree with a stick blender, or mash until smooth. Cool.

Step 3

In a jug, beat together the oil, egg, milk, golden syrup and black treacle. Sift the flour, salt and baking powder into a large mixing bowl and stir in the dried herbs and Cheddar cheese.

Step 4

Pour the liquid into the dry ingredients and add the cooled pumpkin. Stir until just combined – do not beat or stir too much!

Step 5

Spoon the mixture into the muffin cases. Bake for 20-25 minutes until risen and golden.

Step 6

Cut a small slit in the cherry tomato halves and push in a tiny slice of mozzarella. Place on top of the muffins to look like ‘eyes’. Cut ‘fangs’ from the rest of the mozzarella and arrange on the muffins. Serve whilst warm.

Cook’s tip: Use 2 tsp Lyle’s Golden Syrup or Black Treacle instead of 1 tsp of each, if you prefer.

This recipe is from Lyle's. For more recipes like this go to www.lylesgoldensyrup.com

