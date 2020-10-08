How to make a pumpkin spice latte at home for Halloween

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Is it even autumn if you haven't had a pumpkin spice latte? This sweet and velvety brew is hugely popular right now but you don't have to trek to your nearest coffee shop to get your hands on a steaming cuppa. The Likes of Starbucks, Whittard, Amazon and more are selling a whole host of mixes and syrups so you can create this Halloween treat from the comfort of your own home.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavoured Ground Coffee

Straight from the source, Starbucks is selling this warm and balanced blend. Richly flavoured with pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg, you can shop it on Amazon for £19.99.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavoured Ground Coffee, £19.99, Amazon

Monin Pumpkin Spice Coffee Syrup

Make your life that little bit easier and opt for a stir-in syrup. Capturing the classic taste, Monin has created this pumpkin spice flavouring, and it's ideal for creating speciality beverages at home.

Monin Pumpkin Spice Coffee Syrup, £19.95, Amazon

Whittard Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Flavour Ground Coffee

Whittard has released this limited edition pumpkin spice ground coffee for just £7. An Omni-grind which is suitable for most brewing equipment and coffee machines, you can enjoy it hot, iced or cold brewed. Create pumpkin spice cappuccinos, lattes, espressos or mochas with this aromatic mix.

Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Flavour Ground Coffee, £7, Whittard

Wholefoods Pumpkin Pie Spice Mix

This pumpkin pie spice mix can just as easily be used in your morning cup of joe. A total bargain, you can get a 50g bag for just £1.73 on Amazon.

Wholefoods Pumpkin Pie Spice Mix, £1.73, Amazon

