Stacey Solomon took part in a classic Halloween tradition with her children over the weekend, pumpkin carving, and she made sure not to waste any part of the delicious leftovers.

After filming her son Leighton creating planet and bat-shaped holes in his pumpkin, she then used the inners to create tasty Halloween treats. Sharing a cooking tutorial on her Instagram Stories, the Loose Women star separated the seeds from the mixture and pureed the remaining pumpkin flesh.

"That took forever but I honestly can't describe how amazing the house smells right now," Stacey told fans. She went on to mix the puree with cake ingredients to create a batch of tasty pumpkin cupcakes, decorated with stunning buttercream icing.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon's Halloween-themed packed lunch has to be seen to be believed

Displaying her finished cupcakes on a cake stand, Stacey showed off her baking skills with piped orange, chocolate and vanilla icing creating floral patterns.

"This recipe is from @inspiredtaste they smell AMAZING I honestly can't wait to eat them after our roast," she continued.

However, it wasn't long before fans voiced their concerns about one particular ingredient. A worried Stacey revealed: "So many of you messaged me saying you didn't think you could eat carving pumpkins! Why? I've been eating them for years...Will we be ok? Why can't you eat them?"

The Loose Women star showed off her baking skills with pumpkin cupcakes

Carving pumpkins are, in fact, edible (so fear not, Stacey!) but they are supposedly not as tasty when used for cooking. After taking one look at the doting mum's cupcakes, we'd have to disagree!

The cupcakes are not the only Halloween-themed food Stacey has whipped up recently. On Friday, she went a little "overboard" while preparing her son's packed lunch.

Stacey revealed fans were concerned about her eating pumpkins meant for carving

Stacey took to Instagram to show off the fruits of her labour, which included Babybel 'monsters' complete with cut-out eyes, carrots shaped into mini pumpkins, 'skeleton' popcorn and an Innocent smoothie wrapped up in gauze to make it look like a zombie.

The mother-of-three admitted: "It's the last day of school and Zach asked for a Halloweeny lunch. He hasn't asked for anything like this (for school) in AGES so I may have gone a bit overboard."

