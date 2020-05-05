Stacey Solomon isn't letting any of her food go to waste amid the coronavirus lockdown, even if that means rustling up a strange mixture of flavours for her son Leighton's birthday cake. The Loose Women panellist revealed that she treated the eight-year-old to a radish and chocolate cheesecake on Tuesday to celebrate his special day – admitting the unusual pairing came about because those were the only ingredients she had. Posting a clip to her Instagram Stories of her adding the final touches to what was supposed to be a Pokémon-themed cake, Stacey wrote: "The only cake I can successfully make every time is cheesecake so I made this last night, and he asked for a Pokémon cake. This is the best I could do."

WATCH: Stacey Solomon makes an unusual birthday cake for son Leighton

Stacey also shared a clip of the finished product, in which she revealed the unconventional ingredients. She wrote: "Yep, he's got a radish and chocolate cheesecake for his birthday. It's all I had. Isolation cake," followed by several crying with laughter emojis.

Stacey Solomon made a radish and chocolate cheesecake for Leighton's eighth birthday

Later in the evening, the mum-of-three posted a sweet image of her sons; Zachary, 12, Leighton and Rex, 11 months, sat on her bed with the cake. She wrote: "Happy Birthday Leighton. I haven’t managed to get a picture of all three of them in so long it’s melting my heart. My world, eight years old today pickle, how did this happen? We love you to the moon and back Leighton..."

Stacey also joked that she would be finding abandoned radishes in her bed throughout the night, adding: "Now time for radish & chocolate cheesecake in mummy’s bed, watching your favourite films (I honestly can’t believe I agreed to this, must have been the lockdown birthday guilt) I can't wait to spend the night rolling around in the radishes they pick off and hide under the sheets. I hope you’re all ok, thinking of you always."

