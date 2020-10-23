Stacey Solomon pulls out all the stops for her son's spooktacular Halloween packed lunch Just. Wow.

Stacey Solomon went a little "overboard" while preparing her son's packed lunch on Friday. The Loose Women panellist took it upon herself to create a Halloween-themed meal – and although it was a tad extra, the end result really was amazing.

Stacey took to Instagram to show off the fruits of her labour, which included Babybel 'monsters' complete with cut-out eyes, carrots shaped into mini pumpkins, 'skeleton' popcorn and an Innocent smoothie wrapped up in gauze to make it look like a zombie.

The mother-of-three admitted, alongside a crying laughing face emoji: "It's the last day of school and Zach asked for a Halloweeny lunch. He hasn't asked for anything like this (for school) in AGES so I may have gone a bit overboard."

Showing off the finished packed lunch, she added: "I went so overboard it doesn't even fit in the lunch box. He will never ask me again."

Stacey, 31, is the proud mum of 12-year-old Zach and eight-year-old Leighton, who she has from previous relationships. She shares one-year-old Rex with her partner Joe Swash.

Stacey Solomon showed off the end results

The former X Factor star loves to share her home hacks with her 3.8million followers and earlier this month came up with a brilliant idea on how to trick or treat with her three children in a safe way.

On her Stories, Stacey posted a photo of tubs of sweets and wrote: "I know we might not be able to trick or treat this year but me and Joe will trick or treat indoors and let them come to each door in the house and we will fill their buckets."

Stacey returned from the shops with quite the Halloween haul, including fun 'hand cups' for the boys, spooky-themed cake decorations, glow sticks and orange candles.

