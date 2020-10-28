We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Nigella Lawson may have made it into the UK’s top 25 celebrity chefs of 2020, but she has recently made a surprising confession about her career.

With her own TV shows, Nigella Bites, Nigella Express and, most recently, her new cooking series called Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat, the talented cook has often found herself with a busy work schedule.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping, Nigella revealed she has found filming "very draining" and "a bit frightening" at times.

The celebrity chef's new cookbook and TV series Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat is out soon

Of achieving a work-life balance, Nigella explained: "I don’t know what this famed balance is! I love what I do, but everything [i.e. filming/ work] is interspersed with bits of solitude, so maybe that is my [work/life] balance.

"The harder part is the filming. It’s physically very draining standing up all day for seven weeks or so, and there isn’t really room for anything else during that time. It’s a bit frightening and I always think 'I don’t know if I can do this again', but then I start and I get excited again."

The 60-year-old TV star, however, clarified that she still loves what she does – and has actually enjoyed some aspects of the coronavirus lockdown.

"There are days when I think ‘Oh my gosh, I could lie down all day’, but I enjoy it because I feel like myself when I’m cooking and writing. And I feel very lucky for the connection it gives me to other people.

"That came to the fore during lockdown, when I started helping people with their evening meals on Twitter. It was odd because I was living remotely, but feeling much more connected."

Nigella moved into her £5million mews house in central London with her two children Cosima and Bruno, from her previous marriage to journalist John Diamond, in 2013.

Nigella told Good Housekeeping she found filming 'draining.' Photo credit: David Venni

While she was reportedly alone during the lockdown, since her children have since moved out, she is believed to have had access to a state-of-the-art kitchen – useful for whipping up her recipes.

The celebrity chef's new show, Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat, is set to air in November, but her fans can also get their hands on her new cookbook of the same name from 29 October. Featuring over 50 recipes and personal essays from Nigella, it looks set to be a must-have.

Photo credit: David Venni

Read the full interview with Nigella Lawson in the December issue of Good Housekeeping, on sale 28 October. It is available in all supermarkets and online at MagsDirect.

