Nigella Lawson shares genius hacks for baking the perfect chocolate cake When you put Nutella in a chocolate cake…

It's getting chilly outside, there's a worldwide pandemic going on, but at least there's still chocolate.

So thank you, Nigella Lawson, for sharing this recipe for the most amazing choccie cake. Her Instagram fans have gone crazy for the dreamy looking dessert!

Alongside a photo of the decadent pudding, the star wrote: "Midweek treat! #RecipeOfTheDay is the ridiculously easy, and very delicious Torta alla Gianduia aka Nutella Cake. What we all need today, this week, in this weather, all the time."

Nigella's recipe includes that store cupboard favourite, Nutella - the best hack for an extra chocolate kick – toasted hazelnuts and hazelnut liquor. Divine!

MORE: How to make a pumpkin spice latte at home for Halloween

One fan commented: "I've made this so many times!! It's literally one of the best cakes I've ever had!! Great recipe Nigella." Another follower said: "This cake is absolutely delicious."

When you click through to the full recipe on Nigella's bio page, she reveals that the cake is one of the easiest and most delicious to make, and her house is "totally addicted".

MORE: 3 spook-tacular recipes to make at home with the kids this Halloween

The star says she buys ready-ground hazelnuts for the cake mixture and she has a very helpful tip for the toasted hazelnuts that top the dessert. Nigella writes: "If your hazelnuts have skins on then after toasting in the frying pan transfer them to a slightly dampened tea towel and rub them while they are still warm to remove the skins."

That's such a great hack! The cook also advises to let the nuts cool before placing them on the ganache to prevent the topping from going oily.

So who's having a go at this pudd on the weekend? Um, us…

MORE: 19 best chocolate gifts you can buy online now for the ultimate Christmas treat