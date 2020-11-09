Jamie Oliver shares the BEST hack for a quick and easy crumble Nothing beats a bowl of crumble with custard

Hands up who made a crumble at the weekend?

The humble apple crumble is one of the nation's favourite puddings – tasty, comforting and seriously moreish - it's no wonder we all go mad for a bowl of the warming dessert.

Now celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has shared recipes for his favourite crumbles on his Instagram page, and given us a great tip for speeding up the preparation process when it comes to the fruit component.

Jamie posted: "I think we all need a bit of extra comfort right now and that to me is a big ol' serving of apple crumble and custard. This is the humblest crumble ever...so homely, so simple and so delicious! Recipe for this and more crumble inspo in my bio."

In Jamie's bio section, he shared more crumble recipes and one was a berry almond crumble in which he uses frozen berries. Genius! All you need to do is heat up the berries with some sugar and hey presto, you have your crumble filling.

Another great cheat is to use canned fruit like peaches or pears – or any fruit of your choice – which also gives a delicious crumble.

Jamie's fans seem to adore crumble just as much as we do, with one writing: "Love the mixed berry one," and another posting, "Oh crumble! My favourite winter pud."

One follower told the star: "Made this yesterday but added blueberries that I didn't want to waste, it was very yummy! Perfect autumn comfort food." While another fan was inspired by Jamie's post, saying: "Gonna make this next weekend."

Quickly adds frozen fruit to one's shopping list…

