Jamie Oliver’s son shares spooktacular healthy Halloween recipes for kids The celebrity chef's family is following in his footsteps!

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools are proud parents to five children, and their oldest son Buddy is a keen cook just like his dad.

On Wednesday, the ten-year-old had some half-term fun by showing off a selection of kids' Halloween recipes – wearing an appropriately scary costume, of course!

Jamie uploaded a video which showed the little boy dressed up as a vampire. He popped up from under the kitchen table and said: "Hello, it is Buddy Oliver, and today I'm going to take you through some spooooky treats."

He went on to show off "Green Goo Popcorn", "Boonanas", bat-shaped crackers, two dips (pea and red pepper) and mini pizzas topped with olives cut up to look like large spiders.

Buddy also pointed out tangerines, which had been made to look like mini pumpkins, before showing viewers how to make some apple and banana monsters, which were arranged on a plate in front of him.

"I cut an apple into quarters and then I got an adult to cut an incision in here," he explained, as a photo of Jamie dressed as a vampire popped up with the word "adult".

"I used a skewer to get a bit of peanut butter, and just peanut butter it in there," Buddy went on, before sticking a halved strawberry into the hole so it resembled a tongue.

Jamie and his family love to share healthy meals

He then added sunflower seeds to look like teeth, followed by icing eyeballs. "And that, my people, is a monster thing with eyes," he declared.

"Murder some monsters," the little boy went on, as he chomped down on one of his creations, who he'd nicknamed "Momo".

"And that is what I call spooooky!"

It was hard not to be charmed by the youngster, with Jamie's fans quick to express their love for the impressive cooking and presenting skills he showed.

Their comments included: "He‘s amazing!!!! I love it," "He has a great way of presenting," and: "Happy Halloween… Love this kid!!"

