7 best wine advent calendars to toast Christmas this year

Boozy Christmas countdowns are one of the most popular gifts at this time of year, and we have to say that wine advent calendars are one of our favourites. Whether a Christmas-themed wine rack filled with mini bottles of wine, prosecco or champagne, or a festive box dedicated to just your fave (red, white or rosé all day, anyone?) these elegant wine advent calendars are a fabulous way to discover new wines or enjoy an array of your favourites.

RELATED:

Gin advent calendars that we know that even the Queen would love

The best advent calendars for foodies, from gourmet cheese to crisps

We’ve created an edit of our favourite prosecco, port and wine advent calendars from M&S, John Lewis and more – so here’s to Christmas!

Shop the best wine advent calendars of 2020

Marks & Spencer knows that there’s something we love just as much as wine during the Christmas season – and that’s chocolate! We’re sure that’s why they came up with this doubly festive advent calendar with a bottle of prosecco and 24 Marc de Champagne chocolates.

The Season to Sparkle Prosecco Advent Calendar, £10, Marks & Spencer

Okay, so technically not an advent calendar but we couldn’t resist this sophisticated set of ports from Laithwaite’s, which could also be used to fill a DIY advent calendar of your choice. This box includes ten mini bottles from Barão de Vilar, established in 1715, that will carry you away to northern Portugal with samples of tawny port, rosé and white as well as the very special Colheita 2001 and Vintage 2016.

The Complete Book of Ports, £50, Laithwaite's

If you've ever wanted a comprehensive wine tasting, the John Lewis wine advent calendar is for you. The box in cheery Christmas red has a tipple for every taste, with 24 bottles of red, white and rosé in a hard-to-beat selection including 187ml tasters of merlot, pinot grigio, chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, shiraz, zinfandel and malbec.

John Lewis Wine Advent Calendar, £75, John Lewis

A free-standing mini-bottle wine rack shaped like a Christmas tree is just one major highlight of this wine advent calendar. For £84.99 it comes with two dozen 187ml bottles of wine, from mulled wine to a pinot grigio rosé. You can also get the Tipsy tree filled with mini-bottles of fizz or even alcohol-free on its own if you’d like to stock it up with your own favourites instead.

Tipsy Tree Alcohol Advent Calendar, £84.99, Getting Personal

Laithwaite’s invites you to take a trip around the world with the 23 wines included in the company’s 2020 advent calendar, from Spanish Rioja to Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand – plus a half-bottle of champagne for Christmas Eve. You can reserve a box now for £10 – and we’d recommend acting fast since last year’s advent calendar completely sold out.

Laithwaite’s wine advent calendar, case of 24, £79.99, Laithwaite's

Virgin Wines unveiled the 2020 version of its sellout wine advent calendar and we have to say that we’ve been won over by the fact you can choose an advent calendar with a mixed selection, just reds or just white wines. The popular advent calendars, which include 24 quality mini bottles PLUS a full-sized bottle to open on Christmas day, can be reserved now for £10. You then pay the remaining £79.99 (plus £7.99 P&P per calendar) on despatch.

Virgin Wine Advent Calendar – choice of mixed, all-red or all-white, £89.99, Virgin Wines

What better way to add some sparkle to your holidays than with an advent calendar full of bubbly! This Prosecco and Champagne Advent Calendar will help you toast the run-up to Christmas with 24 bottles, 20cl each, from Casa Bottega, Lanson, Fiorina, Freixenet and more. The collection of fizz comes with a personalised gift card, too.

Prosecco & Champagne Advent Calendar, £124.99, Getting Personal

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.