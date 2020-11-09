This chocolate and honey flapjack recipe is a lockdown must-try These flapjacks sound divine!

There's no better time to get baking than during the second coronavirus lockdown, and boy have we got just the recipe for you!

If you love a good flapjack (who doesn't?), then you'll want to take a look at this delicious recipe from breakfast brand Lizi's, created by Miranda Gore Brown.

Topped with a decadent layer of milk chocolate and filled with nutty granola, apricots and honey, these teatime treats are sure to please the whole family.

And did we mention how quick and easy they are to make? Keep reading to try it for yourself...

Milk Chocolate, Honey and Apricot Flapjacks

INGREDIENTS

Ingredients for chocolate flapjacks

100g butter (or margarine)

50g sugar (use brown or demerara if you have it)

2 tablespoons of honey (or golden / maple syrup)

300g of Lizi’s Original Granola

Pinch of salt

75g chopped apricots and 50g sultanas (optional), or add a grated apple

50g milk chocolate chips or a roughly chopped chocolate bar

INSTRUCTIONS

Instructions for chocolate flapjacks

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees.

Step 2

Put the butter, sugar and honey into a saucepan and melt.

Step 3

Put the granola, apricots, and sultanas into a large bowl. Pour the melted butter and sugar mixture onto the dry ingredients and stir well to combine.

Step 4

Line a tin with non-stick baking paper.

Step 5

Scrape the mixture into the tin and press down gently with the back of a spoon.

Step 6

Put into the preheated oven and bake for 15 minutes.

Step 7

Lift carefully out of the oven and leave to cool completely in the tin.

Step 8

Melt the chocolate in short bursts in the microwave or a heatproof bowl over a pan of barely simmering water.

Step 9

Once the flapjack is completely cold, spread with the melted chocolate and pop in the fridge to set for about an hour before cutting into fingers.

