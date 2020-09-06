Afternoon tea in the royal household is bound to be a decadent affair, but the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles gave fans a glimpse into the type of cakes served, and they sound even more delicious than we imagined.

The couple recently embarked on a 'royal taste tour' around the UK, sharing some of their favourite recipes during their royal visits. Following on from their Scottish oatcakes and Cornish pasty, Camilla and Charles revealed a quick and easy recipe for Welsh cakes, which are traditionally served warm with butter or clotted cream and jam. Yum!

"In 2015, during a visit to The Village Bakery in Wrexham, Their Royal Highnesses tried their hand at flipping Welsh cakes on the large hot plates. In recent months, the bakery has been providing baked goods to frontline workers during the pandemic and continues to produce delicious bread, rolls and pies," Clarence House's official Instagram account wrote.

At the time, company chairman Alan Jones was so impressed with Prince Charles' baking abilities that he joked: "The prince did a great job at flipping Welsh cakes, so much so that he can now also claim to be the Prince of Welsh cakes." High praise indeed!

Royal fans rushed to comment on the royals' latest recipe, with one stating: "These look pretty easy to make - I might give it a try," while another added: "One of my fav tea treats!" However, others were quick to defend Charles and Camilla after several followers criticised their failure to wear more protective clothing while handling the food.

"Oh dear no masks and no gloves. That's a big no go!!!," one wrote, to which others replied: "Pictures are old so no masks needed and both my husband and I have worked in bakeries and never used gloves. It’s more hygienic to keep washing your hands!" Another also noted: "Different countries have different rules."

Welsh cakes are traditionally served warm with butter or clotted cream and jam – the perfect addition to afternoon tea

The Prince went on to reveal that he has a particular love of crumpets, so we bet their afternoon tea menu also involves some more tasty baked goods. Take a look at how to recreate one of the royals' go-to treats...

The Village Bakery's Welsh cakes recipe

INGREDIENTS:

250g plain flour

90g caster sugar

110g salted Welsh butter, cubed

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp ground mixed spice

Hald a tsp grated nutmeg

1 egg, beaten

Splash of milk

100g dried currants

METHOD:

Measure out the dry ingredients into a bowl and loosely combine by hand. Using your fingertips, rub the cubes of butter into the dry ingredients, until you form a breadcrumb-like mixture. Add the currants. Add the beaten egg to the mixture, bring together using a wooden spoon or by hand, adding a splash of milk if it is a little dry. When the mixture becomes too stiff to mix, turn out onto a board and press into a dough ball by hand. It should be a similar consistency to pastry. Lightly flour a surface and roll out the dough to about 0.5cm thick. Use a round or fluted edge cutter to stamp out the Welsh cakes. Any trimmings can be brought together and re-rolled. Lightly grease a heavy bottom frying pan or flat griddle, and place on a medium heat. Bake the Welsh cakes on the griddle for about 3 minutes on each side, until golden brown and cooked through. Transfer to cool on a wire rack, and dust with caster sugar whilst they are still warm.

