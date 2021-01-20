Tess Daly reveals brilliant home remedy for fighting colds – and it's so easy The Strictly host showed fans how to make the medicinal drink

Amidst all the COVID-19 woe right now, we also have to deal with the common cold floating around giving us sore throats and blocked sinuses.

There are many natural home remedies that help alleviate cold symptoms, from steam inhalation to rubbing Vicks on your feet at night. Strictly host Tess Daly also has a top tip, which she just shared on her Instagram Stories. The mother-of-two makes her own home tonic and it sounds amazing.

"Just sharing this medicinal marvel," wrote Tess. "Fresh gingerroots sliced up and boiled with water to make a hot tea."

MORE: Exclusive: Tess Daly details secret wedding vow renewal story for the first time

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess shares a glimpse inside her kitchen

She continued: "Ginger is a superfood – boosts the immune (system), reduces inflammation and soothes the digestive system. Fights colds too. Tastes good with honey & a squeeze of lemon."

Tess shared a clip of her ginger tea on Instagram

I've made the same ginger drink as Tess for years and can confirm it's fantastic at soothing sore throats and helping shift colds. If you make a large batch you can refill your mug throughout the day.

Tess, who is married to fellow TV presenter Vernon Kay, recently told HELLO! how important it is to keep your gut healthy.

The star revealed: "It's never been more important to look after our immune system. For me, wellbeing is everything and it begins in your gut. I've been a gut health enthusiast for as long as I can remember."

MORE: 9 romantic meal kits for a cosy lockdown Valentine's Day dinner

Tess relaxing at home

Of course, she does have the odd treat, like all of us. "I definitely like to eat chocolate. I'm not a saint. I look after my gut health in that I eat gut-boosting foods, lots of and lots of green vegetables.

"I have mostly a vegetarian-based diet, plenty of proteins and vegetables, but I will eat chocolate, I need chocolate. I've got a sweet tooth and I don't want to pretend to be some sort of dietary saint."

MORE: The whole family will love this super tasty vegan mushroom hotpot