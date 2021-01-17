Lisa Faulkner makes the tastiest snack from leftover potato peelings – here's how The John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen star transformed her leftovers

Mashed potato, roasties and homemade chips are all delicious comfort foods we love to cook in winter – but what about the discarded food?

TV chef Lisa Faulkner has revealed a brilliant cooking hack for using up the leftover potato peelings that would normally be thrown away. It may sound unusual, but they can actually make the most delicious snack.

Want to know how? The peeled skin can be turned into quick and easy homemade crisps. Yum!

Lisa explained on her Instagram Stories during the first COVID-19 lockdown: "More potato peelings. Going to leave them in water and cook them tomorrow in the oven 180 for 35-40 minutes with a little oil and salt for crispy gorgeousness!!"

WATCH: John Torode and Lisa Faulkner cook in their gorgeous home kitchen

This had honestly never occurred to us but we'll be doing it forever now. And you could try the tip with other vegetable peelings too such as parsnips or carrots for some crunchy vegetable crisps. Yum!

Lisa's genius potato peeling idea

Lisa and her husband John Torode, host of MasterChef, have been giving fans plenty of cooking inspiration during the COVID-19 pandemic with their ITV show John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen.

During the first lockdown in 2020, the couple also shared plenty of recipes with their Instagram followers and posted video demonstrations of their favourite dishes. Some delicious options included a 'no yeast pizza', some 'sunshine shorties' biscuits, toad in the hole and banana bread – great family staples.

Lisa with chef husband John Torode

The actress also posted messages of support to her fans too. Previously sharing an intimate selfie from bed John, Lisa wrote: "Good morning. It's the little things like having a cup of tea in bed with my husband before we start our day. Chatting and planning what we can do, how we can help. Being thankful for the things we have and mostly the love we have with each other and our children and family and friends. Hang in there everyone. We can get through this together."

