Want to treat your other half to a delicious meal this Valentine's Day? Well, the coronavirus lockdown has certainly made it harder to wine and dine someone with pubs and restaurants closed.

But fear not, there are plenty of meal delivery kits and boxes you can order at home to make a romantic dinner. We've taken the hard part out of it and done the research for you, so sit back with a glass of chilled vino and take your pick of these delicious meals…

Marks & Spencer's Valentine's Day meal

Perfect for an evening of nibbling in front of a roaring log fire, Marks & Spencer's grazing hamper has a selection of tasty snacks, from cheese and chutneys to chilli coated peanuts and a pork pie. Yum!

The Way To My Heart Grazing Gift, £40, Marks & Spencer

Tesco's Valentine's Day meal

Can't decide on one meal? No problem, you can choose two different ones from Tesco's Valentine's meal deal. The three-course meal includes a starter, your choice of main, two side dishes, dessert and either Prosecco, wine or chocolates. And did we mention it's a £20 bargain?

Valentine's meal deal, £20, Tesco

Fortnum & Mason's Valentine's Day meal

It may be on the pricier side, but the Fortnum's Valentine's Hamper is sure to leave your special someone feeling loved. Packed full of everything from chocolate and biscuits to teas and bubbly, there'll be enough to make it into a full weekend celebration.

The Fortnum's Valentine's Hamper, £250, Fortnum & Mason

Morrisons' Valentine's Day meal

Morrisons' £15 meal deal offers as much choice as a restaurant menu! Choices include a camembert tear and share followed by a beef wellington with dauphinoise potatoes, and Belgian chocolate and champagne profiteroles. Dining in is the new dining out!

Valentine's meal deal, £15, Morrisons

Piglets Pantry Valentine's Day meal

Swap the traditional dinner for a romantic afternoon tea delivered straight to your doorstep – no cooking required!

The Piglet’s Pantry hamper includes an array of decadent treats such as cakes, scones, and of course, tea. Vegan, vegetarian or classic options are available.

Piglets Pantry Classic Afternoon Tea, £38, Virgin Experiences

Cook's Valentine's Day meal

Impress your other half with a salmon pâté, spinach and feta pie, sticky toffee pudding and more tasty dishes from Cook. Prepared by hand by the Cook chefs, it's a great way to get a home-cooked meal without any of the stress!

Cook meal box, starts at £18.75, Cook

Bellavita's Valentine's Day meal

From a cheese and meat platter to pink pesto and rosé Prosecco, this hamper has everything you need for a romantic evening in. The question is: where to start?

Romantic dinner hamper, £59, Bellavita

