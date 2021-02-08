Fascinating fact about Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding cake revealed The cake has been served four times!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding day was a grand affair and their incredible eight-tiered fruit cake was equally magnificent.

Leicestershire baker Fiona Cairns created the confectionery masterpiece, which took five weeks to make and was covered in cream and intricate white icing and decorated with up to 900 delicate sugar-paste flowers!

While much of the impressive cake was eaten at the couple's wedding reception, William and Kate decided to save the top two tiers for future use – and the reason is so sweet.

Did you know that the Cambridges' wedding cake was served at all three of their children's christenings?!

Guests at the christening of their firstborn, Prince George, were treated to the cake in 2013. Then in 2015, at the christening of his sister Princess Charlotte, the Duke and Duchess served the cake to members of the royal family and Charlotte's godparents during a tea party at Sandringham House.

William and Kate's beautiful wedding cake

The wedding cake was on the menu for the third time in 2018 at the christening of Prince Louis, by which time the cake was seven years old!

Ahead of the ceremony, the official royal family Twitter account shared the surprising detail. "One of the three top tiers of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eight-tier wedding cake will be used for the Christening cake," they wrote along with several photos of the ornate dessert.

The family at Prince Louis' christening

Buckingham Palace further elaborated on the cake in an official statement about little Louis' christening, writing: "The cake was decorated with cream and white icing using the Joseph Lambeth technique. There were up to 900 individually iced flowers and leaves of 17 different varieties decorated on the cake.

"A garland design around the middle of the cake matched the architectural garlands decorated around the top of the Picture Gallery in Buckingham Palace, the room in which the cake was displayed during the wedding."

The intricate flower detail on the cake

We wonder if there is any of the cake left for a possible fourth child? On 29 April 2021 the special cake will be 10 years old!