Beer may not be the favoured alcoholic drink for all members of the royal family, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and many others have been known to enjoy a pint once in a while.

So with so many different types of beer available, which ones do the royals choose? To mark International Beer Day, which falls on 7 August, we take a look at the pints the royal family may be sipping on...



What Prince Harry drinks

Like many British men, including his elder brother, Prince Harry likes to visit his local pub for a cold pint now and then. In the summer of 2019, Harry enjoyed a couple of drinks at The Rose & Crown pub in Berkshire while baby Archie slept in his mum Meghan's arms. The pub was a ten-minute drive from their then-home Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, so perhaps his tastes have changed based on the beers available in LA.

One beer that may be a favourite of Harry's is the pale ale developed by a British brewery in honour of his wedding to Meghan in 2018, which is a blend of English and American hops. Speaking of the limited-edition beer, called Harry & Meghan's Windsor Knot, the Windsor and Eton Brewery explained on the website: "We're using a special blend of British hops called Invicta in recognition of Prince Harry’s role in creating the Invictus Games, combined with some great American West Coast hops."

What Prince William drinks

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge seem to have very similar taste in beers! During Prince William and Kate's visit to Ireland in 2020, the couple attended a special reception at the Guinness Storehouse’s Gravity Bar, where they had the opportunity to taste a pint of Guinness.

However, the dark Irish dry stout is not the only pint the Prince drinks - he is also thought to like Stella Artois. And although it is not known what William and Peter Crouch were drinking during That Peter Crouch Podcast, which was filmed recently at Kensington Palace, it appears there may be even more beer brands in the royal's drink fridge.

What Kate Middleton drinks

Did you know that Guinness is one of the Duchess' guilty pleasures? Aside from her trip to Ireland, Kate has also been spotted enjoying a glass of Guinness to celebrate St Patrick's Day in the past. And judging by her visit to Northern Ireland in 2019, she has no problems pulling her own pint!

What Prince Philip drinks

When given the chance to enjoy an ice-cold tipple, the Duke of Edinburgh is said to prefer Boddingtons beer. Known for its golden colour, the medium-bodied pale ale was originally produced in Manchester.

However, Prince Philip is not overly fussy when it comes to beer. The Independent reported that when offered wine from the Italian Prime Minister Giuliano Amato in 2000, he supposedly said: "Get me a beer. I don't care what kind it is, just get me a beer!"

What Mike Tindall drinks

It's difficult to pin down exactly which beer Zara Tindall's husband Mike would drink given the choice, but we have a feeling that a cold Corona may be among his favourites as he has been pictured holding a bottle on several occasions.

Meanwhile, after taking part in the ambitious Raid Local cycle ride in aid of the charity Cure Parkinson's Trust, of which he is Patron, he celebrated with a cold Skinny beer. The premium low-calorie lager is said to taste 'refreshingly malty' and contains only 89 calories per bottle. So we like to think Mike's a bit like Prince Philip, in that he enjoys many!

