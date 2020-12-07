Inside the royal train's dining coach: what Kate and William will eat on board The Queen hires a catering company to cook on the train

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently on a tour of the UK, travelling on Her Majesty the Queen's royal train.

The train has everything the couple could need while on the move – bedrooms, a lounge, study and of course, a dining cart where they'll eat their meals. Rail Gourmet have provided the catering on the royal train since 1948 and hold their own royal warrant.

Royal expert Brian Hoey wrote about the food on-board the royal train for MailOnline in 2008, revealing that the dishes are of "superlative quality" and the monarch has been served her food by the same steward for over 20 years, Ken Moule.

WATCH: A look inside the royal train

"On a night-time departure, the Queen is offered light refreshments of smoked salmon, warm sausage rolls and chicken or egg sandwiches made with brown and white bread - all with the crusts removed," says Ken.

"The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are woken at 7.30am with the 'calling trays': Earl Grey tea for Her Majesty, with no sugar; coffee for His Royal Highness as he drinks only tea in the afternoon."

The dining coach on the royal train

He explains that they have breakfast together alone in the Queen's sitting room, choosing a dish of scrambled eggs and bacon, accompanied by the morning papers. We can picture William and Kate doing the same.

Ken Moule also revealed the protocol for entertaining on the royal train; the dining coach has an extendable table to seat 12 guests and is set in a formal fashion. Guests are welcomed aboard with champagne, buck's fizz or fruit juice, he writes.

William and Kate prepare to embark the train

The stay on board the royal train is a first for the Duchess. Royals are only permitted to use the train on invitation from the monarch, and it is typically reserved for only the senior royals.

William has previously travelled on the train, but this tour marks his first journey with his wife. As a child, he travelled on it to Balmoral, and he made the journey to his mother's ancestral home Althorp on the day of her funeral in 1997. William also travelled overnight on the train to Bangor with his father in 2003.