James Martin unveils impressive garden transformation - fans react

James Martin recently revealed he was getting his vegetable garden ready for summer, and he showed off the fruits of his labour on Sunday.

The Saturday Kitchen star, who lives in a country home in Hampshire with his girlfriend Louise Davies, captioned a series of images on Instagram: "And it starts again."

They showed several enclosed soil beds that were labelled with the fruit or vegetable they contained, including tomatoes. Trees were planted throughout and there was a wooden sign placed at the front engraved with the words 'Veg Patch.'

James Martin makes pasta for his village

Given the fact that the warmer spring weather is approaching, we have no doubt that James will soon be able to use his homegrown produce in some of his meals.

It wasn't long before James' followers reacted to his impressive gardening work, with several calling for him to show it off on TV. "Oh wow!! So next show on James Martin gardening, veg patch," commented one, and another wrote: "Please we need a program on your veg patch.....need help!!"

James Martin transformed his vegetable patch ready for summer

A third added: "Hard work but what a reward later," while a fourth remarked: "Wow spring has sprung."

The celebrity chef has shown off lots of his gorgeous home during lockdown when he has broadcasted from various parts of it. The garden at James' home is huge, with a greenhouse, expansive lawns, tree-lined paths and idyllic countryside views.

The Saturday Kitchen star has labelled his fruit and vegetables

Outside, James also has an amazing cooking space which has previously been set up for his live cooking tutorials on This Morning. Underneath a beamed roof, there is a wood-fired oven, classic metal style cupboards and plenty of workbenches to chop and prepare his dishes.

The TV chef lives in Hampshire with his girlfriend Louise Davies

Aside from the practical cooking equipment, it also features some rustic finishing touches, including industrial green lights hanging overhead and a vintage cream carpet to provide more warmth.

When he films inside his home, James has revealed his kitchen features an iconic wall clock and a large stainless steel topped island with two induction hobs.

