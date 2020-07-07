9 best chocolate hampers that will bring a smile to anyone's day Know someone who loves chocolate? We've scoured for the best chocolate hampers on the internet and they look divine

World Chocolate Day is 7 July, but let’s face it – is there ever really a bad time to eat chocolate? So whether you are ready to treat yourself with a mini-hamper, bestow a loved one or colleague with a gift they will truly appreciate or share a chocolate bounty with friends and family, we’ve rounded up some of the best chocolate hampers around.

Studies have shown that chocolate is good for your mood, dark chocolate is good for your health, and, although we haven’t seen any scientific evidence to prove it, we’re pretty sure chocolate in all of its many forms is just plain good for the soul.

So whatever the reason that you’re in the market for chocolate, here are our top picks for the best mini hampers, novelty chocolate hampers, personalised hampers and gift chocolate hampers out there.

Gift Chocolate Hampers £35 and under

Show someone how much you care by saying it with chocolate!

Prosecco & Chocolates Gift, £25, John Lewis

Happy Birthday Surprise Chocolate Hamper, £30, Marks & Spencer

Godiva Say Thank You Hamper, £35, Godiva Chocolates

Novelty Chocolate Hampers

A quirky chocolate hamper with a fun theme makes a statement...

Chocolate Library – The Milk Chocolate Collection, £35, Fortnum and Mason

Treasure Mini Gift Hamper with 100 Chocolate Coins, £26.73, Chocolate Trading Co

Gourmet Chocolate Pizza Hamper, £20, Not on the High Street

Mini Chocolate Hamper

Self-care can definitely include chocolate! An individual chocolate hamper has everything you need to treat yourself...

French Chocolate Truffles & Prosecco Mini Gift Hamper, £15.85, Chocolate Trading Co

Deluxe Chocolate Hamper

Go big with a jaw-dropping collection of chocolate treats.

Cadbury Ultimate Chocolate Basket, £70, Cadbury

Godiva Bag of Treats, £60, Godiva Chocolates

