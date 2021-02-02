We know what Saturday Kitchen star James Martin plans to do on Valentine's Day - if the famous chef's recent cooking demo is anything to go by.

The TV star has teamed up with The Kitchen at Chewton Glen for an exciting cooking demo that will go ahead on Thursday.

Subscribers will get the chance to watch James create a two-course dinner for two, just in time for the most romantic day of the year!

Taking to social media, James shared the news of his upcoming Valentine's demo, writing: "You can sign up today to access my free online Valentine’s Day Dinner demo that I’ve made with @thekitchenatcg. It is released on 4th (link to sign up in their bio!). Plenty of time to get your ingredients in ahead of 14th."

James addressed fans in a new Instagram video

Needless to say, fans were exciting at the prospect of being taught by the talented cook for free, and rushed to the comments section to express their delight.

"Aww lovely and you can make a beautiful meal for your beautiful partner," wrote one.

"Yes please that looks wonderful," added another, with a third writing: "Great idea!"

Alongside his caption, James shared a video on social media in which he could be seen in the sprawling grounds of his home, explaining that he was getting his vegetable garden ready for summer.

We can imagine fans were quick to sign up

James told the camera: " Hi there everybody. Apologies for the appearance by the way, it's gardening day today and I've got a lot to do in the veg garden. Getting this ready for the summer.

"I just want to first of all say thank you. Thank you for all the comments you've been putting online regarding this morning."

He continued: "The website should be live regarding the books, hopefully tonight, so look out for that. Personally signed books will be back on tonight. The team have been working on some great new ideas. But we've got some great new ideas for the shop.

"The mouse mats got delivered today, they're hilarious, look out for those. But on behalf of me and the team, stay safe, look after yourselves, and I'll go back to my garden."

