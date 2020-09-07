Wish you could cook like James Martin? Well, we have good news – you can hone your cooking skills with the celebrity chef from the comfort of your own kitchen.

The This Morning star has announced he will be helping fans create a three-course meal during his first-ever virtual live cookery masterclass, Dine In With James Martin, on Saturday 3 October at 6:30pm.

Speaking of the 90-minute interactive class, James said: "This will be unlike anything I’ve ever done before as I’ll be beamed directly into people’s homes and while they will see what I’m doing, I’ll also be speaking to some people to see how they are getting on."

James revealed tickets go on sale on Friday 11 September

And the menu sounds simply divine! For the starter, James will walk fans through how to prepare halloumi with chilli jam, before moving on to the main course of Chicken Sauté with vinegar and pilaf rice. For those with a sweet tooth, the dessert of the raspberry tart will be the highlight.

"I'll teach you some tips and tricks of the trade," James explained while sipping a glass of white wine in his kitchen. "Don't worry about being prepared, I'll let you know everything you need to know, and buy, and get in advance," he continued. Interested fans should set their alarms for 10am on Friday 11 September, when tickets go on sale.

It's been a busy few weeks for James, who not only recently resumed filming for ITV's Saturday Morning With James Martin, but also launched a new online shop to help suppliers who have been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a website shop that will enable you to get the produce delivered to your door, from fish to meat to gardening tools, to pans and pots. It's like a chef's larder. It's morphed into over 500 different items. We have Michelin-starred chefs making stuff for the shop too", he said.

"The money gets sent straight to them, I'm doing it to help and to keep them going until hopefully we're all back to normality. It'll give you the opportunity to buy the most amazing produce, delivered to your door!"

