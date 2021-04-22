The Queen celebrates her birthday with her favourite chocolate cake – details

The Queen celebrated her 95th birthday on Wednesday, and despite it being a very sad occasion this year following the death of her beloved husband of 73 years, there's no doubt that those around her would have tried to lift her spirits with her favourite birthday treat.

Former chef Darren McGrady has taken to his YouTube channel to reveal the chocolate cake that the monarch enjoys every single year.

"The Queen loves chocolate and every year, it's the same cake, the same recipe – the Queen's birthday chocolate cake," he revealed.

"The Queen enjoys the same recipe every year and it's the chocolate birthday cake that was actually the recipe of her grandmother, Queen Mary. I spent 11 years rattling pans in the royal kitchens and I can't tell you how many times I made the chocolate birthday cake – twice a year!

"Gabriel Tschumi, who was chef to Queen Mary, wrote in his cookbook, Royal Chef, in 1954 Queen Mary's chocolate cake recipe and it's the same recipe that I used whilst I was at the palace. Passed down from Queen's chef, to King's chef to Queen's chef...

"A light chocolate genoise sponge, layered with creamy dark chocolate ganache and then enrobed in even more chocolate, chocolate, chocolate," he added.

As for how it was presented to the Queen, he continued: "The birthday cake was always made a little bit larger than the standard cake and it was sent up to the Queen and she'd take a little slice for her birthday and very disciplined it would go back to the kitchen and then the next day it would go up again and another slice, and the next day another slice… after that, it was sent back down to the kitchen and sliced and sent into the staff dining room. Nothing was ever wasted at Buckingham Palace."

The former royal chef also revealed that the mother-of-four doesn't actually blow out candles on her birthday: "Simply decorated, no candles, only ever 'Happy Birthday' written on the top."

Darren then showed his fans exactly how to make the delicious creation, so if you are tempted to try it, head over to his channel.

Whilst the exact plans of Her Majesty's special day were not revealed to the public, since the royals are still in mourning for the death of Prince Philip, the 95-year-old did release a statement thanking everyone for their well-wishes and support over the past two weeks.

The statement read: "I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate.

"While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.

"My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life." She signed it 'Elizabeth R'.