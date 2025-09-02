Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Elizabeth's peculiar hosting rule at Balmoral that left guests confused
The late Queen Elizabeth II had one rather strange custom at Balmoral when she was hosting guests, but it doesn't seem as if King Charles has inherited this tradition from his mother

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 26: (NO PUBLICATION IN UK MEDIA FOR 28 DAYS) Queen Elizabeth II invests Dame Judi Dench with the Insignia of a Companion of Honour at Buckingham Palace (Photo by POOL Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images) © Tim Graham Photo Library via Get
Josh Osman
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Being a guest in a royal residence is, we imagine, a rather surreal experience. Though some of them, including parts of Buckingham Palace and Balmoral Castle in Scotland, have been occasionally opened to the public, it isn't quite the same as being hosted by the British royal family themselves. The late Queen Elizabeth II had one rather peculiar custom for when she would host guests at Balmoral Castle, which confused many, and it seems that her son, King Charles, and daughter-in-law, Queen Camilla, haven't continued the tradition.

BALMORAL, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 16: (NO UK USE FOR 28 DAYS) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh wait to receive the President of Malta, Dr Edward Fenech-Adami and his wife, Mary while on holiday at Balmoral Castle on August 16, 2005 in Balmoral, Scotland. (Photo by ROTA/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images)© Getty Images
The Queen had a peculiar tradition when hosting guests at Balmoral

According to various accounts from Prime Ministers hosted by the late Queen, she would always insist on sticking on a pair of yellow rubber gloves and washing up the dirty dishes after a meal. In his upcoming book, Power and the Palace, royal author Valentine Low revealed a conversation that he had with former Prime Minister John Major about the Queen's strange habit, Daily Mail reported. The former PM recounted a barbecue he attended at Balmoral with the mother of the Princess Royal and Duke of Edinburgh, where she insisted on doing the dishes herself, and when he stood to go and help her, a lady-in-waiting said to him: "No, no, no! The Queen likes to do it. But don't worry – when the plates and everything get back to the castle, they are all put in the dishwasher."

Queen Elizabeth's love of doing the dishes is well-documented

Queen Elizabeth's custom has been well-documented in the past: speaking exclusively to HELLO!, former royal chef Darren McGrady attested to the Queen's custom, as part of a routine with her husband. When asked if the late Prince Phillip had ever cooked for the Queen at Buckingham Palace, he replied: "He never cooked at the palace to my knowledge. Only on the grill, so mainly Balmoral for the family. Sweet though, that The Queen would then rinse the dishes." In fact, former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher was so confused by her habit of washing up with her bare hands that she had a pair of gloves sent to the Queen. 

Scroll down to take a look through our favourite photos of the late Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral…

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their children, Prince Andrew (centre), Princess Anne (left) and Charles, Prince of Wales sitting on a picnic rug outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland, 8th September 1960.© Bettmann Archive

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on a picnic rug with the kids

A picnic picture

Our favourite photo of the Queen at Balmoral Castle is this one where she and Prince Phillip posed with then-Prince Charles, Princess Anne and a baby Prince Andrew, making for an incredibly sweet summer snap.

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle for an audience where she will be invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government on September 6, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The Queen broke with the tradition of meeting the new prime minister and Buckingham Palace, after needing to remain at Balmoral Castle due to mobility issues. (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II pictured in the drawing room waiting to receive Liz Truss at Balmoral

The drawing room

The Queen broke tradition by greeting the newly elected Prime Minister at Balmoral, as she could not return to Buckingham Palace due to mobility issues, but she was beaming in this rather intimate look at the castle's interior.

Queen Elizabeth watches her son Prince Charles driving in a toy car on the grounds of Balmoral Castle. (Photo by Â© Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)© Corbis via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth watches King Charles in a toy car

A mother-son moment

Family colour co-ordination doesn't get much cuter than this – little King Charles looks so adorable in his toy car that perfectly matches his mother's dress!

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh (1921 - 2021) in the study at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, 26th September 1976. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in the study at Balmoral

Bookish British royals

Nothing beats seeing the royals surrounded by books – we know they love to read, and getting a glimpse inside the glorious study at Balmoral Castle doesn't even scratch the surface of the family's collection.

