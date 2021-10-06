Prince Charles over the moon as he adds whisky to his tea - see photos The royal created the ultimate brew

The royal family are known for their love of tea and now Prince Charles has just upped the cuppa game by adding a very naughty ingredient. During a visit to the kilt shop Gibbs in Inverurie, Scotland, on Tuesday, Charles was presented with a cup of tea and a dram of whisky.

In an impressive move – which will no doubt now be copied the world over – the British heir to the throne decided to mix the two drinks, creating one boozy cuppa. As the photo below shows, Charles looked delighted with his idea of adding whisky to his tea!

Charles, who is also known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, was on a tour of local shops and the town's farmers' market on Tuesday. Earlier, he met one of the stars of the BBC’s series Trawlermen during a visit to Amity Fish Company Ltd in Peterhead.

When it comes to enjoying a cuppa, the royal family are the gold standard of tea etiquette. Former royal butler Grant Harrold previously shared how the Queen prefers her brew on BBC Three show Miss Holland in 2018.

Speaking about the monarch's favourite tea, Grant explained: "I am sure the Queen enjoys her Assam or her Earl Grey the traditional way, made with tea leaves in a teapot and poured into a fine bone china teacup. She will also use a strainer. It is also a myth that members of royalty use their pinky when drinking, I have never seen that happen once."

Grant said that since the 18th century, the "proper" way of brewing tea has been to serve tea before milk, and this is something that the British royals adhere to.

There's also a correct way to hold a teacup, which the Queen demonstrates at royal banquets. One should hold the top of your cup handle with your thumb and index finger and only sip from the same spot to avoid multiple lipstick marks.

