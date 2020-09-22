Best gin advent calendars we know the Queen would love for Christmas 2020

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alcohol advent calendars have become something of a thing in the past few years, and we can't think of a better way to countdown to Christmas than a cheeky gin advent calendar – we reckon the Queen would approve too.

Her majesty is said to love a gin cocktail now and then. The Queen's tipple of choice? A gin and Dubbonet, according to former royal chef Darren McCrady. "That’s her favourite drink," he told CNN. From craft gins to flavoured gins and drinks trolley favourites, we've found the gin advent calendars you're going to love to countdown to Christmas with.

Big name gin brands feature in this advent calendar, but not quite as you might know them – alongside Bombay Sapphire and Tanqueray, there are new flavour combinations from Whitley Neill and Ophir too.

12 Gins of Xmas Advent Calendar, £39.99, The Bottle Club

Gin Foundry's Ginvent Advent Calendar is a bit of a favourite among those in the know; it includes 24 carefully selected gins from the Gin Foundry's experts and, along with old favourites and new gins, there's a few specially crafted gins for the advent calendar too.

Ginvent Advent Calendar, £110, The Whisky Exchange

Gin aficionados, this one is for you! Packed with premium gins, from old favourites to new blends and award-winning gins too, it's a juniper-filled dream.

Premium Gin Advent Calendar, £84.95, Master of Malt

Fancy something reusable? The Tipsy Tree holds 24 miniature bottles of your favourite booze, and is a cute way to show someone you’ve been paying attention by filling with their favourite gins.

Tiny Tipsy Tree Gift Set, £29.99, TheDrinkShop

Don't let the fact this one only has 12 doors put you off. It has some of the more unusual gins, to tantalize your tastebuds.

That Boutique Y Gin Company 12 Days of Gin Set, £49.95, Master of Malt

He's multi-talented is Phillip Schofield; TV presenter, author and gin connoisseur – so much so, that he has his own brand of gin which you'll find in this advent calendar. Cheers Phil.

The 25 Gins of Christmas, £99.95, The Craft Gin Club

Now this is a beauty – a cracker shaped advent calendar filled with gin that has been handpicked by a specialist tasting panel. Just add tonic.

Gin Filled Giant Advent Cracker, £144.95, Not On The High Street

When you want a chocolate and gin fix, choose from either a Gordon’s Pink or Bombay Sapphire advent calendar. Perfect pairing!

Gin and Chocolate Advent Calendar, £16.99, Wowcher

