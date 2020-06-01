HELLO! Cookery: 55 mouthwatering recipes from royals and celebs - including Prince William's favourite chocolate cake All the lockdown cooking inspiration you need for 99p!

Cooking has become a huge new focus for people across the UK during the COVID-19 quarantine period, whether it's to entertain kids or to learn a new skill. If you're overwhelmed with the endless possibilities when it comes to your kitchen creations, then we've got you covered with HELLO!'s cookery special, which costs just 99p!

HELLO!s cookery special is available now on Apple or Andriod for 99p

As well as bringing together 55 mouthwatering recipes from our favourite royals and celebs - including several quintessentially English teatime treats loved by the Queen, such as her drop scones - the issue is packed full of lockdown cooking inspiration, from kids' birthday party treats to indulgent film nights and the perfect meals for a romantic date.

So whether you're hoping to impress your significant other with a homemade cocktail on a summer afternoon, want to make your weekend extra special with a tasty brunch or have a hankering for tapas, HELLO! has plenty of options to keep you busy for months. We've got our eye on the Duke of Cambridge's chocolate biscuit cake, which he loved so much from his childhood that it even featured at his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011!

Here's a taster of what to expect in the cooking special…

Prince William's chocolate biscuit cake

INGREDIENTS

Cake

1⁄2 tsp unsalted butter, to grease pan

250 g rich tea or other plain biscuits

125 g unsalted butter, softened

125 g granulated sugar

125 g dark chocolate

Icing

250 g dark chocolate, for coating

30 g chocolate, for decoration

METHOD

Lightly grease a cake ring with butter and place on a tray on a sheet of greaseproof paper. Break the biscuits into almond-size pieces by hand and set them aside. In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until the mixture starts to lighten. Melt 125 g dark chocolate and add to the butter mixture, stirring constantly. Add the egg and beat to combine. Fold in the biscuit pieces until they are all coated with the chocolate mixture. Spoon the mixture into the prepared cake ring. Try to fill all of the gaps on the bottom of the ring because this will be the top when it is un-moulded. Chill the cake in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours. Remove the cake from the refrigerator and let it stand. Meanwhile, melt 250 g dark chocolate in a double boiler or saucepan over low heat. Slide the ring off the cake and turn it upside down onto a cake wire. Pour the melted chocolate over the cake and smooth the top and sides using a palette knife. Allow the chocolate to set at room temperature. Carefully run a knife around the bottom of the cake where the chocolate has stuck it to the cake wire and lift it onto a tea plate. Melt the remaining 30 g chocolate and use to decorate the top of the cake.

