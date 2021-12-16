How to make easy Christmas Day gravy from scratch -see recipe Perfect for pouring over turkey and spuds

Christmas Day lunch is the main event on 25 December for many – succulent turkey, crisp roast potatoes, pigs in blankets and all the trimmings.

A delicious gravy is essential for topping off your roast and we have a brilliant, simple recipe for you from Tesco's Executive Chef Jamie Robinson.

Jamie says: "A third of Christmas hosts feel they lack knowledge when it comes to making a good gravy from scratch, so I’ve got the ultimate inclusive recipe, which is perfect for pouring on turkey or your plant-based Christmas dinner – my go-to secret ingredient? Yeast Extract."

And with 69 per cent of hosts planning to pre-prepare their festive dishes and freeze them in advance, cooking your gravy beforehand is a good way to get organised. Try the gravy recipe below…

Christmas lunch gravy

Cooking time 15-20 minutes

Serves 4-6

INGREDIENTS

2 tsp olive oil

100g Tesco Fresh & Easy Pre-prepared Vegetable Soup Mix

50g diced mushrooms

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2 sprigs of rosemary

2 sprigs of thyme

200ml white wine

800ml gluten-free veg stock

2 tsp Tesco Yeast Extract

25g cornflour

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Heat the oil in a pan. Add the Tesco Fresh & Easy Pre-prepared Vegetable Soup Mix, mushrooms, garlic and herbs then sauté for five to 10 minutes, or until you get a good caramelisation on the vegetables.

Step 2

Add the wine and reduce by two thirds, then add the stock and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes.

Step 3

Stir together the cornflour, Tesco Yeast Extract and a splash of water until there are no lumps. Add to the gravy and stir.

Step 4

Bring to the boil, stirring all the time, then simmer for 5 minutes until thickened.

Step 5

In a food processor or with a blender, blitz until smooth and serve immediately, or freeze up until the day of use.

If freezing, thaw in the refrigerator the night before use and then heat gently in a pan before serving.