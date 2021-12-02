Best festive menus in London: The ultimate guide to Christmas dinner in the city If pigs in blankets are on the menu, we're there...

December has arrived, which means the return of the festive menu season. Whether honey-glazed pigs in blankets tempt your tastebuds, or cranberry and brie topped pizzas are more your jam, London restaurants delight in bringing the taste of Christmas to our plates.

If you're wondering where to dine out on the best festive menus, our HELLO! writers know exactly where to book. From the delicious Boxing Day turkey curry at Bill's to the inviting fig and honey wild boar pizza at Zizzi, behold the very best merry menus in London for all your Christmas social plans.

Scroll on to discover the best festive menus in London…

Best festive menus in London this Christmas

Zizzi

Where Christmas meets Italian cuisine, this much-loved chain has pulled out all the stops for its merry menu. With seasonal delights and tasty twists on Italian classics, you can't go wrong with Zizzi's extensive festive offering - which includes plenty of tempting treats for vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diners.

From a festive twist on the Rustica pizza, topped with pulled wild boar, to the mouthwatering Rum Baba (that’s a cake drenched in rum syrup to you and me), Zizzi has food that’s fit for a feast - and three courses from their set menu cost just £22.95.

Those with a sweet tooth will delight at Zizzi's brand new Giant S'mores Fondue (we know). As good as it sounds, this sharer of hot-baked marshmallow, chocolate and biscuit is served with mini praline brownies, churros and honeycomb to dip. The ultimate indulgent winter warmer.

To book, visit www.zizzi.co.uk

Pizza Express

Who said pizza can't be festive? Whether you opt to dine in at one of the stunning venues across London or choose to indulge in the Christmas magic at home, Pizza Express' festive menu really comes alive at Christmas.

Those dining in can indulge in 5 courses from just £24.95 per person, with the likes of fragrant Turkey Polpette, slow-cooked Italian pulled pork on a white béchamel base pizza, and mushroom and pesto pizza on offering, amongst many other festive favourites.

Highlights have to be the delicious goat’s cheese, spinach, mozzarella, tomato, garlic oil and red onion pizza – it’s a feast of flavours and textures, topped with fruity & festive cranberry sauce. Finish off your merry meal with figs in a cinnamon and white wine spiced syrup with mascarpone. Bellisimo.

To book, visit www.pizzaexpress.com/christmas

Bill's

This Christmas, Bill’s is lighting up the streets of Soho with a sparkling 3D Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer light installation, alongside a delicious selection of limited-edition cocktails and dishes.

To match the glittering exterior, Bill's festive menu is just as much a feast for the eyes as it is for your belly. Highlights include hearty pigs-in-blankets served with a generous helping of homemade cranberry sauce, festive burgers packed with truffled cheese or the warming Boxing Day curry packed with turkey, spinach, carrot and parsnip in a warming Thai red curry sauce.

There's nothing quite like a Bill's dessert. The restaurant's iconic Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree is enough to bring a smile to any face, complete with a red berry cheesecake in a chocolate flowerpot, and Christmas tree with chocolate stars and baubles.

To book, visit bills-website.co.uk

