Exclusive: James Martin reveals his Christmas plans with girlfriend Louise

Chef James Martin has exclusively revealed his Christmas plans to HELLO! and it sounds like he's in for quite the cosy festive period.

The James Martin's Saturday Morning host revealed how he'll be celebrating Christmas Day at home this year, where he lives with his girlfriend, TV producer Louise Davies. The couple met on Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and have been in a relationship since 2011.

James told us: "Christmas came early for me, I started in October! After the mayhem of the last two years… I've been in the restaurant the last two Christmases, and we had that nightmare when Boris stood us all down again and gave us 48 hours' notice. This time it's nice to have a bit of planning.

"I'm certainly going to be cooking at home. Something simple, something easy, something tasty, that's certainly our plan."

Does the star chef have a routine on Christmas Day?

"No, I play it by ear!" he admits. "A lot of my friends live locally, so you never know whether it's going to be four or 40.

"I'm fortunate to have good suppliers nearby that service my restaurant as well, so getting things is relatively straightforward. I think a lot of people have changed things, thought there would be a big influx abroad, but I think people are staying in the UK. We're certainly going to have the house full this Christmas."

After a big festive roast with family and friends, perhaps James will settle down to a nice movie or go for a leisurely walk like the rest of us. It certainly sounds like fun at the Martin residence!

