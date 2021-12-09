Princess Anne is easily one of the most down-to-earth royals. Known to recycle her favourite fashion looks and serve choc ices to her dinner guests, the Queen's daughter certainly leads a simpler life out of the spotlight - and the way she spends her Christmas is no exception.

According to an article in The Lady magazine titled 'Christmas with Princess Anne', the 71-year-old royal is happiest spending Christmas on her private estate, Gatcombe Park. The ideal Christmas for Anne involves "sitting at her long kitchen table munching on a piece of strong cheese (the smellier the better) or curled up on a sofa in her conservatory reading a book".

How relatable! Anne's Christmas is said to be a "very relaxed" affair, with the princess decorating the Christmas tree herself, always joining the Gatcombe staff in the kitchen afterwards for "a cup of tea and a Harrods biscuit (often past their sell-by date on the tin)".

Arguably one of the best parts of Christmas is the food. The Lady writes: "The kitchen takes on a real Victorian feel where the cook prepares game terrines, jams, chutneys and all sorts of wonderful edible delights that are stored on the large wooden dresser".

The Princess Royal

Like many of the royal family, Princess Anne is conscious of the environment and minimising waste - especially over the festive period. Staff are encouraged to find a use for everything in the kitchen, reveals the publication.

The royal takes a liking to the "legendary" chocolate brownies prepared by the staff at Gatcombe and the delicious treats are often supplied to the family for Christmas presents.

Anne's home Gatcombe Park

We also know a little about Anne's dinner party habits. The 71-year-old royal prefers simplicity over fuss, opting to serve her dinner guests "pork pies" or "anything by Fray Bentos," a supermarket brand of tinned meat.

According to MailOnline, the Princess likes to serve "whichever she could defrost the quickest," along with boiled potatoes and either peas or green beans. Regarding her speedy meal choices, Anne previously explained: "After all, one wants everyone out of the house by 9.15pm at the latest. For pudding, I pass them a choc ice to eat in the car."

