What do royals eat when they fly first class? See the £10,000 menu on British Airways flights The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge often fly with British Airways

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have officially embarked on their Caribbean Royal Tour to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - and it's got us wondering about how the royal family travel.

The royal family are no stranger to luxury travel, jet-setting across the globe in chartered royal jets and lounging in 'secret' VIP suites before they board - but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been known to fly on commercial airlines (first class, of course).

The British royals like to support their own country and tend to fly British Airways when they do fly commercial, with flights known to cost anything up to £10,000. And if there are no BA flights, they will even travel more economically - Prince Harry and Prince William both flew budget airlines back from their cousin Zara Tindall's wedding in 2011. But what do the royals eat when they're dining at 30,000 ft?

The first-class menu onboard British Airways is described as a: "dining experience featuring signature dishes made with quality British ingredients, delivered with impeccable service."

The royals typically fly first class when using commercial airlines

Dining in first class on BA flights is not far from what the royal family are used to at the palace - each seat is prepared with crisp white tablecloths and silver cutlery, personal salt and pepper shakers and premium glassware, perfect for sipping on the unlimited Champagne available with all boarding passes.

Written on top of BA's fine dining menu reads: "We've worked with top chefs, suppliers, and nutritionists to create 'Height Cuisine'. The result is the finest food and drink that will give you the fullest flavours at altitude," all paired perfectly with a selection of wines.

British Airways' 'Height Cusine' features the very best of British produce

So what do Prince William and Duchess Kate feast on en-route to royal tours? Instagram photos from real-life first class passengers reveal everything from elegant canapes to fresh scones with clotted cream and jam, seared fillet of Aberdeen Angus steak and even baked cod with lobster and saikyo miso. That certainly beats the classic "chicken or beef?" option we're used to!

Despite Duchess Kate being very accustomed to flying commercial due to her father and mother both working for British Airways, we bet she's a fan of the luxury upgrade since becoming a royal!

