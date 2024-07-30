Zara and Mike Tindall's relaxed wedding party at Scottish palace was very unroyal

Mike Tindall admitted his first date with Zara Tindall was "boozy", but it sounds as though the royal couple's wedding eight years later was equally down to earth.

After a ceremony full of pomp and circumstance at Canongate Kirk on 30 July 2011, the former rugby player and Princess Anne's daughter headed to the late Queen Elizabeth's Scottish residence the Palace of Holyroodhouse for the reception.

© Getty The couple got married at Canongate Kirk in July 2011

That's where the public photos and details ended, so fans have been left speculating about exactly what it was like to celebrate the couple's wedding behind closed doors. On their 13th wedding anniversary, take a look at what we know…

Known for their love of a tipple, Mike and Zara swapped the classic chocolate fountain for a vodka fountain – perfect for an evening of shots!

Their relaxed wedding was not only a departure from the prim and proper appearance the royals give during public outings, but it was also worlds apart from how others have celebrated their big day. For example, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had performances from Elton John and Idris Elba as well as fireworks, while the Prince and Princess of Wales invited Ellie Goulding to perform and had a champagne reception.

Nikita Thorne, Head of Strategy at Guides For Brides, said: "Zara and Mike Tindall’s wedding was a refreshing departure from traditional royal nuptials. While not official members of the royal family, their wedding beautifully reflected their personalities and relationship.

© Getty The Olympic equestrian hosted her wedding reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse

"From vodka shots to Zara’s family ties with Scotland, the celebrations helped offer a unique insight into their relationship and individual personalities. Their approachable and relatable celebration changed the course of typical weddings within the monarchy, offering a down-to-earth feel that is not often associated with royalty.

"Instead of the usual extravagance of royal events, they opted to keep things fun and personal, which made their day feel genuine and heartfelt."

"Overall, the wedding helped highlight the importance of celebrating love and commitment above all else. By prioritising personal touches over traditional luxury, Zara and Mike set a new standard of relatability and authenticity. This is still apparent between the couple until this day."

Royal relationship

© Instagram Mike opened up about their first date on I'm a Celebrity

Zara and Mike met at the Manly Wharf bar in Sydney during the 2003 Rugby World Cup, where the rugby aficionado was drowning his sorrows after being dropped from the England squad, while the equestrian was on a gap year with friends.

Mike told his I'm a Celeb campmates in 2022: "I was at the World Cup, she was out watching. I got dropped from the semi-final.

"I was [expletive] off and so I went for a beer with another guy who got dropped and a guy who was over [in Sydney]. They'd met her before and they introduced us and then got chatting from there."

The couple had a relaxed first date, Mike revealed on I'm a Celeb: "First actual date, just went out for lunch locally. And ended up being quite a boozy one. Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed. It was a good start."

© Getty Images The pair got engaged in 2010

The couple got engaged in 2010 and English rugby player Mike Tindall decided to design his own ring with a low-set single solitaire diamond on a split platinum band – reportedly chosen with Zara's equestrian career in mind.

Their wedding celebrations kicked off on 29 July with a cocktail party on Royal Yacht Britannia, where the bride-to-be looked striking in a one-shouldered blue mini dress.

© Getty Zara looked ethereal in blue for her pre-wedding party

Continuing her 'something blue' theme, Zara sported a navy pedicure which was concealed by her Jimmy Choo heels and the long skirt of her wedding dress as she entered Canongate Kirk.

Designed by Stewart Parvin, one of her grandmother’s favourite couturiers, the ivory silk dress featured a corset bodice that accentuated her silhouette, a drop waist, a full skirt and sheer tulle straps.

© Getty Images Zara wore a Stewart Parvin wedding dress

She added a precious Greek tiara known as Princess Andrew's Meander Tiara that belonged to her mother, Princess Anne.

Zara and Mike have since welcomed three children: Mia, Lena and Lucas.

