The royals' favourite date night hotspots - from A-list restaurants to cosy country pubs

The royals and extended members of the family have busy schedules, carrying out public engagements or working full-time jobs.

But like many of us, they also like to enjoy quality time together as a couple, so where do they go on date nights?

Princess Eugenie shared a fascinating insight into family life with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, when she appeared on the Table Manners podcast last week, including where the pair went on their first date and where they like to dine if they get a babysitter.

Read on to find out more about the royals' favourite date night hotspots and the HELLO! team share their own verdicts…

Osteria Basilico Italian restaurant, Notting Hill

Situated in the heart of Notting Hill and parallel to Portobello market, it's no wonder Eugenie and Jack chose the Italian restaurant for their first date.

The Princess told Jessie and Lennie Ware on the Table Manners podcast: "It has the best pasta with courgettes, tomatoes, prawns."

Pizzas, pasta and fish-based dishes all feature on the menu and if you're local to the area, you can even order takeaway.

Its sister restaurants, Mediterraneo and Essenza are also located on the same street.

The Rose & Crown pub, Ascot

© Getty Harry and Meghan, pictured in Edinburgh, enjoyed a pub lunch at the Rose & Crown, Ascot

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted tucking into a Sunday roast during one Bank Holiday weekend in 2019.

Then as new parents to baby Archie, Prince Harry and Meghan brought their three-month-old son along to their pub lunch.

HELLO!'s Website Editor Andrea Caamano says: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex inspired me to go visit and it's so amazing that I've been four times! It has the perfect Sunday roast, it's cosy and genuinely has the best service."

The Crown Inn pub, East Rudham

The Prince and Princess of Wales are often seen out and about when they're staying at their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall.

In 2016, the pair were spotted enjoying a quiet date night at the country pub, which is located just 15 minutes from Sandringham.

The quaint country inn boasts a mix of period features and chic modern style and is popular with locals and visitors alike.

A fellow diner at the time said that Prince William and Kate enjoyed a drink at the bar before sitting down for dinner, and left at around 10.30pm to return home to their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The River Cafe, Hammersmith, London

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo reside in the capital

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are regulars on the London social scene.

In an interview with the Financial Times in 2020, Edoardo spoke about his daily routine and some of his favourite London haunts.

"I've recently rediscovered the River Café. It didn't disappoint," he told the newspaper. "There was something special about eating out again having not been to a restaurant for four months."

Located on the north bank of the River Thames in Hammersmith, the River Café earned a Michelin star in 1997.

A number of notable chefs have also trained in its kitchen, including Jamie Oliver, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, April Bloomfield and Theo Randall.

Chiltern Firehouse, London

© Ian Tuttle/Shutterstock The Chiltern Firehouse Hotel and Bar in Marylebone

Popular with the royals and the A-listers, Head Chef Luke Hunns's menu features "reimagined classics and bold new flavours".

Princess Eugenie and Jack were spotted at the Marylebone restaurant just days after announcing their engagement in January 2018.

HELLO!'s Deputy Online Editor Sharnaz Shahid says: "It's been a while since I last went to Chiltern Firehouse - but I visited the place when it became the new celebrity hotspot. It's easy to see why as the place is very intimate, and many can go there discreetly. The hotel's bar and restaurant is a very warm and inviting place, and has the most incredible cocktail menu."

The Rose & Crown pub, Snettisham

© Getty Prince William in the garden at the Rose & Crown pub, Snettisham

Prince William visited the Norfolk-based pub as lockdown restrictions were eased in July 2020, but he and Kate are said to be regulars.

He ordered a pint of Aspall Suffolk Draught Cyder and a plate of chips as he sat down with the pub's landlords.

And gesturing to the play area in the garden, William said: "The children have been in there a few times."

You can also stay in one of the Rose & Crown's 16 beautifully decorated rooms.

Soho House Dean Street Townhouse, London

© Netflix Harry and Meghan took this selfie on their first date at Soho House

Prince Harry and Meghan famously had their first date at the Georgian members' only townhouse, where they enjoyed drinks and took a sweet selfie together, as shared in their Netflix docuseries.

HELLO!'s Head of Channels Christian Anderson-Ramshall says: "A culinary oasis in the midst of the film and television post-production and audio studios which adorn each side of Dean Street. A former post-facilities house itself, I have found the townhouse can be superb for people-watching if you manage to grab one of the rarely available tables out front. Failing that head inside, grab yourself a booth with friends and munch your way through the delectable delights on offer."

Min Jiang Chinese restaurant, Kensington

Princess Eugenie named it as one of the places she and Jack frequent, conveniently located close to their Kensington Palace home, Ivy Cottage.

The swish restaurant is on the tenth floor of the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington, where diners can enjoy beautiful views of Kensington Gardens.

The Pelican pub, Notting Hill

Eugenie described the delicious pub lunch she and Jack had at their friends' Notting Hill establishment.

The royal enjoyed "turbot on the bone" with "triple-cooked chips and butter lettuce with mustard vinaigrette". And for dessert, she opted for "chocolate mousse with salted caramel drizzle".

HELLO!'s Digital Marketing Executive Andrea Alvarado says: "This is one of my favourites places to go to in the area - great spot for drinks with friends but it does tend to get really busy. They have a great food menu, not your usual pub food so definitely would book for dinner/lunch and try the Onglet, Shallot."