Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $7.3 million private jet revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have wrapped up their four-day tour of Colombia after being personally invited to the country by vice president Francia Márquez.

The couple are no doubt delighted to return home to their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry and Meghan's son and daughter remained in Santa Barbara while their parents jet set to Bogotá to promote their charity work highlighting the need for online safety for children.

Harry and Meghan may have taken a step away from royalty, but that certainly doesn't mean they've become strangers to luxury. According to the MailOnline, Harry and Meghan opt to fly in a lavish 12-seater Cessna jet when they choose to fly privately. The Cessna 680 Citation Sovereign plane is decked out with state-of-the-art interiors, including spacious bathrooms, mood lighting, comfortable leather seats, and on-board WiFi with executive desks. WATCH: Prince Harry gives tour of private jet

It was reported that the Sussexes previously chose to fly via private jet when they came to London for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022; a decision they likely made for ease and comfort given it was their children's first long-haul flight to the UK. © Pool The Duke and Duchess of Sussex charter their own flights as well as fly commercial Their Cessna plane's mechanics are custom-designed to ensure "smooth and safe flights", including high-functioning carbon brakes, fuel efficiency, and a powerful electrical navigation system to ensure seamless flying.

According to Liberty Jet, Harry and Meghan's private jet currently retails for around $7,395,000 (£5,675,588), and that's before a pilot is hired! It is not known whether they have purchased it themselves or if they hire it for their transatlantic journeys. When they're not amping up the luxury at 32,000 ft, Prince Harry and Meghan have been known to fly via British Airways. During their momentary pitstop in London on the way back from Nigeria in May this year, it was reported the couple flew in the First Class section of the Boeing 777. © The Tig / Meghan Markle Meghan and Harry flew BA earlier this year