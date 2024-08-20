Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $7.3 million private jet revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan's son and daughter remained in Santa Barbara while their parents jet set to Bogotá to promote their charity work highlighting the need for online safety for children.
Inside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's private jet
It is not known if the Sussexes chose to fly commercial for their trip, or if they chartered out a private jet for the 7 hour, 45 minute flight from LAX airport to the Colombian capital.
Harry and Meghan may have taken a step away from royalty, but that certainly doesn't mean they've become strangers to luxury.
According to the MailOnline, Harry and Meghan opt to fly in a lavish 12-seater Cessna jet when they choose to fly privately. The Cessna 680 Citation Sovereign plane is decked out with state-of-the-art interiors, including spacious bathrooms, mood lighting, comfortable leather seats, and on-board WiFi with executive desks.
It was reported that the Sussexes previously chose to fly via private jet when they came to London for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022; a decision they likely made for ease and comfort given it was their children's first long-haul flight to the UK.
Their Cessna plane's mechanics are custom-designed to ensure "smooth and safe flights", including high-functioning carbon brakes, fuel efficiency, and a powerful electrical navigation system to ensure seamless flying.
According to Liberty Jet, Harry and Meghan's private jet currently retails for around $7,395,000 (£5,675,588), and that's before a pilot is hired! It is not known whether they have purchased it themselves or if they hire it for their transatlantic journeys.
When they're not amping up the luxury at 32,000 ft, Prince Harry and Meghan have been known to fly via British Airways. During their momentary pitstop in London on the way back from Nigeria in May this year, it was reported the couple flew in the First Class section of the Boeing 777.
Royal air miles
It's not just Prince Harry and Meghan who have access to private air travel as a means of transport. Senior members of the royal family - along with the Prime Minister - are allowed to use the RAF Voyager on certain occasions.
The Airbus A330 jet was repurposed for use by the UK government in 2015, at a cost of £10m. At the King's request, the fuel tanks were filled with 40 per cent sustainable aviation fuel.
In the financial year 2022 to 2023, King Charles took nine private jet flights, according to an appendix published with the annual sovereign grant report by Buckingham Palace, which details official travel of the royals exceeding £17,000 or more per journey.