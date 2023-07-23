Inside Prince William & Princess Kate's VIP Heathrow suite that costs £3.3k per flight

The Prince and Princess of Wales fly through airport security and into their 'secret' Windsor suite before jet setting abroad

The Prince and Princess of Wales are no doubt excited for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to finish their first year at Lambrook School and embark on their summer holidays.

While the family have not disclosed where they are choosing to holiday this summer, royal fans are eager to discover where the future King and Queen will take their children for some R&R before they start another high-octane year of school and royal engagements in September.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are well accustomed to jet-setting across the globe on royal tours, engagements and even family holidays. And to avoid the pre-flight airport chaos, did you know the royals have access to a private, luxurious Windsor Suite at Heathrow airport?

See inside their lavish VIP haven at Terminal 5…

Inside the VIP Windsor Suite at Heathrow Aiport

Ideal for royals, world leaders and A-list celebrities alike, Prince William and Princess Kate are treated to chauffeur service, private luxury suite, Michelin-star menus and even unlimited Champagne when they fly from England's busiest airport. No such thing as a grab-and-go sandwich from Pret for these royals!

© Getty Princess Kate at Norman Manley International Airport in Jamaica

What's on the menu at Heathrow's Windsor Suite?

HELLO! looked into the exquisite culinary delights of Heathrow's Windsor Suite, which is crafted by Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton and served to guests by a personal butler.

Atherton's menu features "light and seasonal" British produce, ranging from light snacks to more indulgent options.

Instagram photos from real-life passengers show an array of sweet treats likely to be popular with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. While one photo reveals decadent pastries filled with pistachio and drizzled in honey, other pictures show chocolate fondue served with marshmallows, shortbread and fresh strawberries.

More posts from the Terminal 5 secret spot feature decadent dishes fit for the King, including BBQ pulled chicken with celeriac slaw, spiced sea bream with warm chickpea and samphire salad, confit tomatoes, charred aubergine puree and saffron aioli and steamed seabass with bergamot marmalade and pickled fennel.

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales typically only use the Windsor suite for long-haul flights

Priya Malhotra, head of Heathrow VIP, previously told Business Insider: "You can order from the menu as much as you want.

"You can even order the entire menu and drink me out of Dom [Perignon Champagne] - please do so, but I might be grumpy"

© iStock A pass to the Windsor Suite gives guests access to unlimited Champagne

Kate and William's culinary luxury doesn't stop when they leave the lounge, as British Airways fine dining menu for first-class passengers is a feast for the eyes.

Previous seasonal menus have included oak-smoked Gressingham duck, Italian burrata with summer truffle and lobster tortelloni with clam and sweetcorn chowder.

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate departing a plane with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

At over £3,000 for a two-hour service, dining at the royal-approved Windsor Suite is a steep affair, though not off-limits to the general public. Anyone willing to splash the cash for this luxury VIP service is welcome to - you just have to be a first or business class passenger! We'll stick to the Pret sandwich for now...

