How to recreate what Sophie Wessex, Princess Eugenie and co will be eating at Royal Ascot

From Sophie Wessex to Princess Eugenie, take a look at what the royals will be dining on for afternoon tea at Royal Ascot this week
It's Royal Ascot from 14 to 18 June and if you're not visiting the racecourse yourself, how about celebrating the quintessential English event at home?
Nothing else quite captures true British spirit like a good old fashioned afternoon tea out in the garden. Tea poured from your best china pot, dainty cups with saucers and a feast of delicately cut sandwiches, scones and a selection of cakes make for an afternoon of the utmost sophistication. We know the likes of The Duchess of Cambridge, The Countess of Wessex and Princess Eugenie would approve.
If you can’t make it to the races this year, here’s how you can create the royal’s indulgent Royal Ascot afternoon tea at home.
Try out these delicious-sounding recipes from Ascot at Home and Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage, courtesy of Ascot’s Head Chef and Executive Chef, Ben Dutson and Gemma Amor.
Royal Ascot Sandwiches
Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese
INGREDIENTS
- Two slices of brown bread
- 80g smoked salmon
- 30g full fat cream cheese
- Lemon juice, to taste
- Cracked black pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
- Butter the bread.
- Mix the lemon juice and cracked pepper in the cream cheese and place this mixture on one side of the bread.
- Top with smoked salmon.
- Place the second slice of bread on top.
Gammon Ham and Dijon Mustard
INGREDIENTS
- Two slices of white bread
- 80g good-quality sliced gammon ham
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp mayonnaise
INSTRUCTIONS
- Butter the bread.
- Mix the mayonnaise with the mustard and spread on both sides of the bread.
- Place the gammon on one side and the second slice of bread on top
Cucumber and Mint
INGREDIENTS
- Two slices of white bread
- 40g cucumber, peeled and thinly sliced
- 10g natural yoghurt
- 5g fresh mint, chopped
- Cracked black pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
- Butter the bread.
- Place the cucumber on one slice of bread and season with black pepper. Mix the yoghurt and mint. Spread the yoghurt mixture on the second slice of bread. Place the two pieces of bread together.
Free-Range Egg Mayonnaise
INGREDIENTS
- Two slices of white or brown bread
- 3 free-range eggs
- 1 tbsp mayonnaise
- 5g mustard cress
INSTRUCTIONS
- Butter the bread.
- Boil the eggs for ten minutes, peel and cool then chop and mix with the mayonnaise.
- Season as you wish.
- Place on one side of the bread and top with cress.
- Place the second slice of bread on top
Royal Ascot Buttermilk Scones
Makes 10, preparation time 10 minutes, cooking time 14-20 minutes
INGREDIENTS
- 330g flour
- 20g baking powder
- 50g unsalted butter
- 50g caster sugar
- 100ml milk
- 100ml buttermilk
- 1 egg, beaten
INSTRUCTIONS
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4 and line a baking tray with greaseproof paper.
Step 2
Combine the dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl and rub the butter in until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs.
Step 3
Create a well in the middle of the mixture and add the sugar, mixing thoroughly. This recipe is for plain scones but if you wish to add any fruit or flavourings such as sultanas, cinnamon or vanilla, now is the time to do so.
Step 4
Pour in the liquid gradually until a dough is formed and all the ingredients are nicely incorporated.
Step 5
Remove the dough from the bowl and flatten on a clean surface.
Step 6
Using a biscuit cutter, cut into rounds and place on a lined baking tray. Glaze the top of each scone with the beaten egg and rest for ten minutes.
Step 7
Bake for 14 - 20 minutes until lightly golden brown and risen.
Royal Ascot Victoria Sponge
Serves 10, preparation time 20 minutes, cooking time 20-25 minutes
INGREDIENTS
- 225g/8oz butter or margarine, softened at room temperature
- 225g/8oz caster sugar
- 4 medium free-range eggs
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 225g/8oz self-raising flour
- Milk, to loosen
- Filling: Jam, whipped cream, fresh berries or lemon curd
INSTRUCTIONS
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4
Step 2
Grease and line two 18cm/7in cake tins with baking paper.
Step 3
Cream the butter and sugar together in a bowl until pale and fluffy
Step 4
Beat in the eggs, a little at a time, and stir in the vanilla extract.
Step 5
Fold in the flour using a large metal spoon, adding a little extra milk if necessary, to create a batter with a soft dropping consistency.
Step 6
Divide the mixture between the cake tins and gently spread out with a spatula.
Step 7
Bake for 20 - 25 minutes, or until golden brown on top and a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean.
Step 8
Remove from the oven and set aside for five minutes, then remove from the tin and peel off the paper. Place both cakes on a wire rack to cool completely.
Step 9
Sandwich the cakes together with jam, whipped cream, fresh berries or lemon curd.
