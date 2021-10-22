Kate Middleton's favourite indulgent dessert revealed – try the royal recipe The Duchess of Cambridge loves this wintery comfort food

Kate Middleton is known for her healthy lifestyle and likes to eat a variety of nutritious meals, such as breakfast smoothies, sushi and roast chicken dinners. However, there is one quintessentially British dessert that she has a soft spot for – sticky toffee pudding.

That's right, even the Duchess of Cambridge finds herself reaching for a sweet treat after dinner once in a while – and we don’t blame her!

Perfect for the cool winter months, Kate's pudding of choice is a bowl of the decadent comfort food served at the Old Boot Inn in Stanford Dingley, Berkshire.

Chef Rody Warot told People: "Kate is always discreet and has always complimented the dishes with great kindness... For dessert, her favourite is sticky toffee pudding. It’s moist and spongy."

Want to try the royal recipe for yourself? Chef Darren McGrady – who cooked for The Queen, Prince Philip, Princess Diana, and Prince William and Prince Harry for 15 years – would also serve the dessert at Buckingham Palace with one secret ingredient… added chocolate chunks. Yum!

Darren shared a step-by-step guide to making the dish on his official website, The Royal Chef.

Sticky toffee pudding is a royal favourite

He previously revealed that the Queen – who has famously strict rules about her food – was also a big fan of the dessert. "The Queen loved this at Sandringham Palace when it was really cold outside, when she was at Balmoral Castle, and the rest of the royal family did too", he said.

Ingredients for Kate Middleton's sticky toffee pudding:

6 ounces medjool dates, pitted and each cut into about 8 pieces

1 tsp bicarb soda

½ pint boiling water

2 ounces butter

6 ounces granulated sugar

1 cup Scharffen Berger chocolate chunks

1 egg

8 ounces all purpose flour

1 tsp vanilla paste

1 tsp baking powder

For the sticky toffee pudding sauce:

11 ounces dark muscovado sugar

7 ounces unsalted butter

½ cup Scharffen Berger chocolate chunks

9 Tbs heavy cream

Method for Kate Middleton's sticky toffee pudding:

Step 1

Prepare the sauce by adding all of the ingredients to a heavy based pan. Stir over high heat until everything is combined. Bring to a boil and simmer for 4 minutes.

Step 2

Pour about 1 ½ cups of the sauce into a greased 2 pint pudding basin and allow to cool. Save the remaining sauce to pour over the pudding.

Step 3

Place the dates in a bowl with the bicarb soda and the boiling water. Stir until the soda dissolves and leave to cool. Steps one and two can be done a day ahead.

Step 4

Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, add the egg and vanilla and keep beating. Fold in the flour and baking powder followed by the date mix and chocolate chips. Spoon the mix into the bowl on top of the cold sauce.

Step 5

Steam the pudding in a double boiler for about 1 ½ hours. When the pudding is ready, reheat the remaining sauce. Invert the pudding onto a warm plate and pour over the sauce.

Step 6

Serve with clotted cream, whipped cream or ice cream. Enjoy!

