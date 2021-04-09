10 best picnic basket sets for summer: From Amazon, John Lewis & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Now that larger groups are allowed to meet outside, there's no greater time to indulge in a picnic with family and friends. With sunshine on the horizon, we've rounded up the best picnic basket sets from Amazon, John Lewis, Fortnum & Mason, Selfridges and more.

Packed with all the essentials, including cutlery, plates, glasses, tableware and a colourful picnic blanket to match, all you'll need to do is stock up on your favourite foods and drinks before toasting to the British summertime.

Deluxe Wicker Picnic Basket Hamper, £45.99, Amazon

Amazon's picnic set offers incredible value for money. Priced at just £45.99, this classic wicker basket is tailored for two and contains: stainless steel cutlery sets, dinner plates, wine glasses, cotton napkins, salt and pepper shakers, a plastic chopping board and a bottle opener.

Dimensions: 40cm H x 28cm W x 20cm D approx

Garden Wine Basket with 12 Glasses, £132.99, Wayfair

If you're heading outdoors for drinks with the girls, then this garden wine basket will certainly do the trick. Delivered alongside 12 glasses, celebrate the weekend with a bottle of bubbly in the sunshine.

Dimensions: 44cm H x 42cm W x 42cm D

Croft Collection Luxury Filled Wicker Picnic Basket, £175, John Lewis

This luxury wicker basket is the ultimate centrepiece for your picnic at the park. Suited to parties of four, it comes with four plates, knives, forks, dessert spoons, wine glasses and napkins.

Dimensions: 23cm H x 35cm W x 39cm D

Striped Filled Willow Wicker Picnic Hamper, £50, John Lewis

Indulge in a day outdoors with this traditional-style willow hamper. Boasting a blue striped interior that's easy to wipe clean, stainless steel cutlery is firmly secured inside via polycotton cutlery holders. As well as plastic wine glasses and ceramic plates, you'll also receive four sets of stainless steel forks, knives and spoons.

Dimensions: 33cm H x 26cm W x 46cm D

Personalised Country Picnic Hamper, £42, Not on the High Street

We're obsessed with this traditional country hamper! Woven from natural willow, it's available in a rich shade of country cream, making for the perfect spring accessory. A thoughtful gift, you can also customise it by adding a personalised message to the tag.

Dimensions: 14.5cm H x 30cm W x 24cm D

Wicker Hamper with Picnic Rug, £115, Fortnum & Mason

Fortnum's hamper features an insulated inner, ensuring that all food is kept fresh for longer. It also comes with a soft, luxurious rug.

Dimensions: 49cm H x 40cm W x 19cm D

Wrenbury Picnic Basket, £79.99, Amazon

Dine alfresco with ease thanks to Amazon's picnic set for two. Made from eco-friendly golden willow, this woven basket is lined with green tweed linen and complete with a matching removable chiller bag.

Dimensions: 46cm H x 30cm D

Savannah Wicker Picnic Basket Set, £50, Selfridges

Sure to be a hit with your little ones, Selfridges is selling this animal-print set for £50. How adorable are the matching plates, cups and flatware?

Dimensions: 27cm H x 38cm W x 14cm D

Picnic Basket, £60.99, Amazon

Treat your special one to a romantic picnic, using this elegant set. Secured with faux leather straps, inside you'll find a waterproof picnic blanket and a high-quality cutlery set for two.

Dimensions: 39.37cm H x 31.24cm W x 19.05 cm D

