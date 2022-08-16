Royal chef recalls the one time he made the Queen 'really angry'

Georgia Brown
Darren McGrady, former personal chef to the Queen revealed in his latest YouTube video the one and only time he made the monarch 'really angry' by serving her a rather peculiar dessert
The Queen is rather particular about her mealtimes, demanding her royal chefs provide a breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner menu for her to choose from before she dines.
READ: The Queen enjoys burgers in the most unexpected way - and it's so indulgent
Speaking in his latest YouTube video, former royal chef Darren McGrady recalls the one and only time he displeased the 96-year-old monarch while preparing her summer menu for Balmoral. "I still remember the one time that I made her really angry," he admitted - and the reason may surprise you.
WATCH: The Queen's favourite foods might surprise you
Darren told his viewers: "The Queen communicates with her chefs through a red leather bound menu book called the Menu Royale," explaining that kitchen staff were usually given three days' notice to prepare a menu for Her Majesty and gather ingredients.
If the chefs wish to prepare a dish the monarch hasn't tried before, the Queen requests the recipe sent up in her Menu Royale before deciding.
LOOK: Duchess Camilla's favourite dish is very unroyal - but so delicious
Her Majesty must pre-approve a menu before she is served
"Foolproof you might think…" says Darren, before admitting: "Apparently not." Darren, who was also personal chef to the late Princess Diana, recalled the time he forgot to provide a recipe for the Queen when suggesting a new dessert on the menu.
He wanted to prepare a traditional Scandinavian dish called Tilslørte bondepiker, which involves layers of sweet cinnamon crumble, fresh stewed fruit and whipped cream - perfect for using up the abundance of juicy strawberries ripe at Balmoral in August.
MORE: 4 unusual things Prince Charles can't go without at royal banquets - royal chef exclusive
READ: The £23k menu at Prince George, Prince Louis & Princess Charlotte's school revealed
In English, the dessert translates to 'Veiled Farmer's Daughters', which Darren wrote on the Queen's menu.
Confused by Darren's suggestion, the Queen sent up a handwritten note which read: "What or who are The Veiled Farmer's Daughters?!"
Veiled Farmer's Daughters involve layers of cinnamon crunch, cream and fruit
Luckily, the royal chef was given a second chance to provide the recipe for the simple Scandi dessert - and it soon became a favourite in the royal household.
"The Queen would eat strawberries three of four nights a week while in season," says Darren. "Send them up to her in January when they're not in season, however… off with your head!" he joked.
Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.