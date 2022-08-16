Royal chef recalls the one time he made the Queen 'really angry' Darren McGrady shared the details of his menu faux pas at Balmoral

The Queen is rather particular about her mealtimes, demanding her royal chefs provide a breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner menu for her to choose from before she dines.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, former royal chef Darren McGrady recalls the one and only time he displeased the 96-year-old monarch while preparing her summer menu for Balmoral. "I still remember the one time that I made her really angry," he admitted - and the reason may surprise you.

Darren told his viewers: "The Queen communicates with her chefs through a red leather bound menu book called the Menu Royale," explaining that kitchen staff were usually given three days' notice to prepare a menu for Her Majesty and gather ingredients.

If the chefs wish to prepare a dish the monarch hasn't tried before, the Queen requests the recipe sent up in her Menu Royale before deciding.

Her Majesty must pre-approve a menu before she is served

"Foolproof you might think…" says Darren, before admitting: "Apparently not." Darren, who was also personal chef to the late Princess Diana, recalled the time he forgot to provide a recipe for the Queen when suggesting a new dessert on the menu.

He wanted to prepare a traditional Scandinavian dish called Tilslørte bondepiker, which involves layers of sweet cinnamon crumble, fresh stewed fruit and whipped cream - perfect for using up the abundance of juicy strawberries ripe at Balmoral in August.

In English, the dessert translates to 'Veiled Farmer's Daughters', which Darren wrote on the Queen's menu.

Confused by Darren's suggestion, the Queen sent up a handwritten note which read: "What or who are The Veiled Farmer's Daughters?!"

Veiled Farmer's Daughters involve layers of cinnamon crunch, cream and fruit

Luckily, the royal chef was given a second chance to provide the recipe for the simple Scandi dessert - and it soon became a favourite in the royal household.

"The Queen would eat strawberries three of four nights a week while in season," says Darren. "Send them up to her in January when they're not in season, however… off with your head!" he joked.

