Duchess Camilla's favourite dish is very unroyal - but so delicious

The royal family are well acquainted with the world's finest restaurants and exceptional cuisine, but for the Duchess of Cornwall nothing beats a classic, fuss-free takeaway of fish and chips on the beach.

Considering the wife of Prince Charles has likely dined at some of the best restaurants in the world, royal fans may find it surprising that her favourite food is: "Freshly cooked fish and chips, wrapped in paper. That smell. You cannot beat proper fish and chips," says the royal.

The Queen is also partial to the classic British seaside dish, though the way she prefers her fish to be cooked couldn't be further from her daughter-in-law's beer-battered dish.

According to Darren McGrady, former royal chef to the Queen and Princess Diana, the monarch likes her fish free from grease and heavy batter. But surely that's the best bit?

Both Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are partial to the British dish

On his YouTube channel, Darren said: "The Queen wouldn't really eat the fish fried in all that crispy rich batter – a little bit too much for her. She preferred a more refined fish and chips. The chips were all cut the same length - every one the same length, perfect rectangles."

"When making the fish, we'd actually do a Panko crusting," Darren says. "We'd take the fish (cod) and season with some salt and pepper. It would go into flour and then a mixture of egg yolk and melted butter. The egg yolk helped bind the Panko crumbs to the fish and the butter helped fry the fish as it cooked in the oven."

"Does the queen eat fish and chips?" asks Darren. "Sort of I guess. I love the combination of flavours in this dish and we'd serve this a lot when the Queen had guests for lunch."

The wife of Prince Charles has also been pictured tucking into her fish 'n' chips with her fingers, diving into the tasty takeaway without using cutlery.

The Queen would never not use cutely for her supper

The Queen, however, never eats without cutlery unless she's enjoying afternoon tea. For the monarch, anything eaten without a knife and fork is considered poor etiquette.

Though both fish suppers sound delicious, we're with Duchess Camilla on this one. Nothing beats the salty, vinegar-soaked taste of fresh fish and chips from the seaside.

