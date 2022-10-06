Prince William and Princess Kate go head to head in unexpected challenge The couple made some tasty-looking cocktails

We love a bit of healthy competition – and the Prince and Princess of Wales do too. The royal couple took up position on the other side of the bar for a spirited cocktail-making race at an outdoor market in Belfast city centre during a royal visit.

The next-in-line-to-the-throne and his wife laughed during the duel to be the quickest to make the potent drink before William was declared the winner.

WATCH: The Prince and Princess of Wales compete in a cocktail-making contest

Taking to Twitter, the royal social media account for the duo posted the video, alongside the caption: "Who did it better?"

The couple made cocktails together

Fans were delighted by the wholesome clip and were quick to pen their predications online. "Love the fun but competitive nature," one said, while another wrote: "The Princess, naturally!" A third added: "Catherine," adding a string of blue love heart emojis and a fourth noted: "Catherine! Great video. Drinks look delicious!"

The royal duo got competitive during their cocktail-making session

In addition to the occasional cocktail, both Kate and William are said to enjoy their wine, and according to Vanity Fair, the princess particularly likes white wine.

It was decided that Prince William reigned supreme

In the 2012 article, Katie Nicholl wrote: "The couple occasionally ventures to the local pub, the White Eagle, where William enjoys a pint of local bitter and Kate indulges in a glass of white wine, but mostly they stay in watching DVDs."

The two share a playful, competitive spirit

Did you also know that Princess Kate has a penchant for a pint of Guinness? It's true! During a visit to Ireland, the couple attended a special reception at the Guinness Storehouse’s Gravity Bar, where they had the opportunity to taste a pint of Guinness. Kate was even pictured pulling a pint at Belfast Empire Hall in early 2019.

After their competition behind the bar, the prince and princess subsequently visited Trademarket on the second stop of the day during a visit to Northern Ireland. They met with local entrepreneur, Will Neill, and heard about his aim to showcase new businesses while also increasing footfall in a less visited area of the city centre.

