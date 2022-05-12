Prince William and Kate Middleton's student meals at St Andrew's might surprise royal fans The royals' student hall meals are rather different from their usual lavish menus

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's doting love story that started at Unversity of St. Andrew's has long captivated royal fans, but their halls experience would have been a far cry from the luxury lifestyle they now lead - not to mention the catering!

SEE: Prince William's romantic gesture for Kate Middleton at university will melt your heart

As teenagers, Prince William and Duchess Kate both lived in St Salvators Hall of Residence during their first year of university. The catered halls have both a dining room and a dedicated catering team, along with a strict policy that forbids students to eat outside their own hall.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge return to University where they fell in love

The university also offers students: "access to a small communal kitchen to prepare light meals and snacks." Nobody goes to university and expects a five-star experience, so it's no surprise the meals provided at St Salvators prioritised healthy, simple dishes over the Michelin star menus the royals are used to.

The St Andrew's website reads: "Packed lunches typically contain a sandwich or baguette, healthy popcorn, piece of fruit, healthy snack bar, and water or juice."

MORE: Kate Middleton's daily diet: the Duchess' breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

William and Kate lived in catered halls during their first year of uni

Students like Kate and William were provided with 19 basic meals per week. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served every weekday, with breakfast and lunch served on the weekend.

Though the idea of catered halls might make invoke a stomach-churning response in some, sample menus from St Andrew's actually suggest the dining experience for students is a rather delicious experience.

MORE: This is what happened when I drank Kate Middleton's green 'pond water' smoothie for a month

INSIDE: Kate Middleton and Prince William's £100/week uni home is worlds apart from Kensington Palace

Dishes like spinach and ricotta cannelloni, pork and paprika goulash and chocolate fudge cake are all on the cards for students, while 'grab and go' stations with deli-style baguettes are available for those in a rush.

"The University has a real commitment to ethically sourced, quality products using Fairtrade tea, coffee, hot chocolate and sugar," says St Andrew's.

Students could 'grab and go' snacks if they were short on time

"We use free-range eggs sourced locally, as well as sustainable produce and seasonal foods, wherever possible."

It wasn't long before a young Prince William put his culinary skills to the test when he shared a student flat with Kate during their second year of university.

The Duke and Duchess share a love for food

It was here the royal attempted to cook hearty homecooked meals for his wife-to-be. "He did cook for me quite a bit at university, and he would always come with a bit of angst and a bit of anger if something had gone wrong and I would have to wander in and save something that was going," Kate previously told ABC news.

"I would say I'm getting better at cooking. Kate would say I'm getting a lot worse," William replied, before Kate admitted: "I don't give him enough chance to practice!"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.