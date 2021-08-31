Cheers! Kate Middleton's favourite alcoholic tipples revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We're fascinated by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eating habits at home with their children. But what do Duchess Kate and Prince William like to drink?

We imagine that at the end of a hard week's work and parenting Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the pair unwind with a cold alcoholic beverage like most of the UK. So will we find Kate sipping on a G&T or picking up a bottle of prosecco?

Both Kate and William are said to enjoy their wine, and according to Vanity Fair, the Duchess particularly likes white wine.

In the 2012 article, Katie Nicholl wrote: "The couple occasionally ventures to the local pub, the White Eagle, where William enjoys a pint of local bitter and Kate indulges in a glass of white wine, but mostly they stay in watching DVDs."

During their 2016 tour of Canada, the pair stopped at the Mission Hill Winery in Okanagan Valley in Western Canada and sampled one particular wine which they liked: the Bordeaux-style blend Oculus 2012.

Both Kate and William are said to enjoy wine

Graham Nordin, director of wine experience at Mission Hill Winery, told Travel + Leisure that Kate and William "really enjoyed the Oculus" and even took a few bottles home to share with family and friends. He also added that the royal couple are Merlot drinkers.

Unfortunately, the Oculus 2012 is no longer available to buy but Mission Hill does sell an Oculus 2016 for £126 a bottle.

The Oculus 2016

Their website describes the Oculus wine as: "Lifted and intense with notes of dark plum, black cherry and cassis. The palate is structured, concentrated and well balanced with notes of fresh herbs, tobacco and spice. A tremendous tannin structure and excellent length on the finish.

On the same visit, the couple also tried the estate's Perpetua 2012 Chardonnay, which has hints of plum, blackberry and spice. We were unable to find this wine for sale online.

William and Kate are also partial to sparkling wine, having served Chapel Down's Brut Rose at their wedding.

Chapel Down English Rose, £26.95, Amazon

The wine is a pale pink colour with hints of strawberry, blackcurrant and rosehip and described as 'the epitome of an English rose – delicate and feminine'.

Did you know that Duchess Kate has a penchant for a pint of Guinness? It's true! During a visit to Ireland, the couple attended a special reception at the Guinness Storehouse’s Gravity Bar, where they had the opportunity to taste a pint of Guinness. Kate was even pictured pulling a pint at Belfast Empire Hall in early 2019!

The royal couple practice pulling pints

As well as wine, William also enjoys a pint of beer and cider. The royal was previously spotted at London's Prince Albert pub in Battersea having a beer with ex-England midfielder Frank Lampard as they watched the Euro 2020 qualifier with locals.

And in 2020, William described himself as "a cider man" during a visit to the Rose and Crown in Norfolk.

