Royals in the heatwave! Duchess Kate, Prince William, Princess Beatrice & Co eating ice cream Even the royal family love a '99

There's nothing better than cooling off with an ice cream on a hot summer's day. Luckily for the royals, getting to enjoy a taste of ice cream during engagements is not uncommon!

With regular visits to towns with local parlours and events hosting ice cream vendors, some could even argue it's a perk of the job. While one would assume finger food is not very royal, even the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Beatrice, and the Duchess of Cornwall have been known to tuck into a Mr. Whippy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 5 foods the royals love to eat

If you're craving a scoop of your favourite flavour during the heatwave, take a look at these photos of the royals getting their ice cream fix…

Prince William and Duchess Kate

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge couldn't help but stop for ice cream during their time in the Mumbles, South Wales back in 2020. While Duchess Kate chose to stick with classic vanilla, Prince William went all out with chocolate sprinkles from Joe's Ice Cream Parlour.

Princess Anne

The Princess Royal was spotted ordering ice creams from a vendor at the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park. Her granddaughter, Mia Tindall, was pictured running around excitedly while her grandmother queued for the sweet treat.

Prince Charles

Prince Charles was quick to order a raspberry ripple ice cream from Brostræde Fløde-IS, the oldest ice cream shop in Denmark during a tour of the old town in March 2012.

Duchess of Cornwall

Whether you call it a '99', a 'Mr Whippy' or a 'cornet', there's no denying this is an elite summer treat. Along with her love for fish and chips by the seaside, Duchess Camilla can often be seen tucking into a Mr. Whippy on a hot day.

Princess Eugenie

How adorable does little Princess Eugenie look tucking into an ice cream at the Royal Windsor Horse Show back in 1994? We bet her little one, August Brooksbank, also loves this sweet treat.

Princess Beatrice

From the ice cream to the butterfly sunglasses, the gingham skirt and super cute bob - this adorable snap of a young Princess Beatrice is a whole summer mood.

Savannah and Isla Phillips

Savannah and Isla Phillips, the Queen's great-granddaughters, tucked on ice cream cones at the 2019 Festival of British Eventing horseback riding event - watch out for those mucky fingers!

