How Princess Kate broke strict food rule royals always adhere to Royals are banned from eating this one food abroad

The Princess of Wales is known to be adventurous in the kitchen and counts sushi among her favourite foods. But did you know the one food Princess Kate is forbidden from eating while travelling abroad is shellfish?

The 40-year-old royal once broke this strict rule during her royal tour of Canada with her husband Prince William in 2016. Never afraid to try new dishes, Princess Kate tasted thinly sliced wild geoduck sashimi, garnished with a Miso Mustard Sauce.

WATCH: Foods the royals refuse to eat

"There is a slightly firmer texture to this," Kate said of the large saltwater clam. "It’s really unusual. I've never seen it before. It's so fresh from the sea."

Senior royals including King Charles and the late Queen have reportedly all been advised against eating shellfish due to its risk of carrying a foodborne illness.

The family is also advised to avoid rare meat, overly exotic or spicy dishes not to mention drinking tap water while travelling to a foreign country, all as a preventative measure to avoid illness and food poisoning.

The Prince and Princess of Wales tasted geoduck in Canada

Princess Kate and Prince William aren’t the only royals to bend the rules, however, since the new monarch himself is said to enjoy eating shellfish on occasion.

Kate, who is a mother to children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, four, has an adventurous palette, enjoying strong flavours and exotic dishes as well as her go-to family staples.

Geoduck is a large saltwater clam

She often enjoys quintessentially British favourites for dinner, including a juicy roast chicken with all the trimmings. The royal also loves spending quality time cooking with her children, making pizza, pasta and baking cakes.

There are plenty of big no-gos when it comes to cooking for the royals, with one of the most well-known being garlic when cooking for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Kate loves to cook at home with her parents

The Duchess of Cornwall once revealed on Australian MasterChef that when on official engagements, nothing with too much garlic is ever served: "Garlic is a no-no... You always have to lay off the garlic."

This was confirmed by former royal chef Darren McGrady, who revealed that palace chefs are forbidden from serving food containing too much onion or garlic.

